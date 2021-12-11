EA Games Tells Kyle Rittenhouse His Name Could "Harm" Other Gamers

Everywhere he goes (on the Internet, and in real life), Kyle Rittenhouse appears to be facing harassment from both individuals and organizations who want to take it into their own hands to hold him "accountable", despite the fact that he was acquitted by a jury of his peers.

Just the other day, the social-media platform TikTok (a Chinese-controlled platform that has been caught pushing pro-CCP propaganda to impressionable American teens) censored a pro-Rittenhouse video, while allowing the endless stream of "Toks" featuring scantily clad teenage and underage girls engaging in sexually suggestive behavior to continue with little interruption.

Shortly after that incident, Rittenhouse himself received a warning from EA Games for featuring language that could "harm others or negatively disrupt the game", according to an email shared by Rittenhouse on his platform.

The language in question? Rittenhouse's own name, which is featured in an online handle.

Rittenhouse shared part of the email on his Instagram story.

Interestingly, Rittenhouse didn’t even use his name on EAs own online platform, but rather the company found that he used it on Steam, the world’s largest PC games distribution service which players use to buy and download games created by different developers. The name, EA’s email continued, is an "inappropriate reference" to "violence, terror, and tragic events."

So, put another way, EA doesn't even want Rittenhouse buying its games, unless he does so anonymously.

The "Positive Play Charter" that Rittenhouse is accused of violating reads like this: "an updated set of community guidelines with clear consequences for players who engage in racist, sexist, homophobic, and abusive acts in our games and channels." Introduced last June, the company said at the time that it had removed more than 3.5K instances of "inappropriate and hurtful names and language" in the weeks leading up to its introduction.

The incident harkened back to a moment during the Rittenhouse trial, where the prosecution suggested he might have shot the three men (two of which were killed) because of his experience playing video games like "Call of Duty".

"It’s just a video game," Rittenhouse famously replied. "It’s not real life."

We wonder how EA might react if Rittenhouse's supports decided to call for a boycott of its games and other products?