East Palestine Mayor Is Furious: Biden's Ukraine Visit To Hand Out Millions "Biggest Slap In The Face"

Watch as the mayor of East Palestine, Ohio, rips President Biden for going halfway across the world to Ukraine where he pledged half-a-billion dollars more to a foreign government, even as Americans suffer through disasters at home with inadequate help from their own government.

Mayor Trent Conaway called Biden's Ukraine visit the "biggest slap in the face" as his town endures the chemical fallout from a train derailment, and possible toxic air and water.

East Palestine, Ohio Mayor Trent Conaway: “I found out today through one of the briefings that [Biden] was in the Ukraine giving millions to people over there and doing nothing for us. I’m furious.”pic.twitter.com/8jn32aI4kc — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) February 21, 2023

Conaway's appearance on Fox News came the very day as Biden's surprise visit in Kyiv, while on his way to Poland afterwards.

"That was the biggest slap in the face that tells you right now, he doesn’t care about us," Conaway told show host Jesse Watters. "So … he can send every agency he wants to but I found that out this morning and one of the briefings that he was in the Ukraine giving millions of dollars away to people over there, not to us and I’m furious."

"Yeah, Presidents Day in our country. He’s… over in Ukraine," he added, remarking on the Monday holiday. "So that tells you what kind of guy he is."

The East Palestine Fire Department has given the OK for residents in the area near the train derailment and subsequent huge chemical fire to return to their homes; however, they also warned that the area in the immediate vicinity of the railway should be avoided, amid reports of contaminated air and water which could be harmful to people, as well as livestock and pets.

A full two weeks after the fiery train derailment, US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Administrator Michael Regan has returned to the town on Tuesday to meet with local and state officials, and to address health concerns and set up possible testing. Townspeople have been extremely anxious and concerned yet have received few clear answers in the wake of the disaster.

This morning the EPA announced a sweeping enforcement action against Norfolk Southern, compelling the rail company to conduct and pay for cleanup actions associated with the Feb. 3 derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in East Palestine, Ohio.

“The Norfolk Southern train derailment has upended the lives of East Palestine families, and EPA’s order will ensure the company is held accountable for jeopardizing the health and safety of this community,” said Regan in remarks prepared for a press conference in East Palestine. “Let me be clear: Norfolk Southern will pay for cleaning up the mess they created and for the trauma they’ve inflicted on this community.”

If the company fails to complete any actions ordered by EPA, the agency will “immediately” conduct the necessary work, and then seek to compel Norfolk Southern to pay triple the cost.

NBC reports that the order will require the company to identify and clean contaminated soil and water; pay any EPA costs, to include reimbursing EPA for cleaning services that the agency will offer to residents and businesses; and participate in public meetings at EPA’s request and post information on-line.

The rail company already faces multiple class-action suits from members of the East Palestine community over the incident, which forced residents within roughly a mile radius to evacuate their homes.

The Ohio state attorney general’s office has also indicated it plans to take legal action against Norfolk Southern.