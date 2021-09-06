Economic War Comes Home: Portland Urges Imposition Of Sanctions Against Texas

Via Southfront.org,

The infamous U.S. sanction strategy in foreign policy now is now being used to 'deal with' internal issues...

The controversial Texas law, that bans abortions as early as six weeks is now in effect. It was signed into law back in May by Gov. Greg Abbott. It was widely criticized not only by women’s rights advocates, abortion activists and abortion providers, but also by other states’ officials.

The Portland City Council is going to consider to adopt an emergency resolution next week that will be aimed to ban goods and services from Texas, because of the new abortion law there.

The council will take up the emergency resolution on September 8.

On September 3, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler claimed the intent “to ban the city’s future procurement of goods and services from, and city employee business travel to, the state of Texas.”

It should be in effect until Texas “withdraws it unconstitutional ban on abortion or until it is overturned in court.”

“The Portland City Council stands unified in its belief that all people should have the right to choose if and when they carry a pregnancy and that the decisions they make are complex, difficult, and unique to their circumstances. Nearly 50 years ago, the Supreme Court ruled to protect safe, legal abortion. Late Wednesday night, the Supreme Court declined to block a Texas law banning abortions after only 6 weeks of pregnancy. This 5-4 decision allows Texas to outlaw an estimated 85% of all abortion procedures in the state.” – the mayor’s statement reads.

He also called on other U.S. leaders join Portland’s effort to punish the state of Texas.

Texas is one of the most conservative states in the U.S., which has not voted for a Democrat for president since 1976. The political split in the U.S. is deepening and the sides are close to using economic warfare.