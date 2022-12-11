"Egregious": McCarthy To Subpoena 51 Intel Agents Who Called Hunter Laptop Bombshell 'Disinformation'

Amid calls that he sucks and should be replaced, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) says he'll subpoena the 51 former intelligence officials who said the New York Post's bombshell report on the Hunter Biden laptop had 'all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

The California Republican — who is expected to become speaker when the GOP takes control of the House of Representatives in January — said what Twitter did with The Post’s bombshell October 2020 report was “egregious.” -NY Post

"Those 51 intel agents that signed a letter that said the Hunter Biden information was all wrong, was Russia collusion, many of them have a security clearance," McCarthy told Fox News on Saturday. "We’re going to bring them before a committee. I’m going to have them have a hearing​,​ bring them and subpoena them before a committee. Why did they sign it? Why did they lie to the American public?"

McCarthy - former roommate of liberal pollster (and Hunter Biden pal) Frank Luntz - has faced strong opposition to his bid to become the next Speaker of the House, particularly from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), so you'll understand our skepticism over his 'vow' to get to the bottom of the 51 former senior intelligence officials.

Former CIA Director John Brennan and ex-National Security Council Director James Clapper were among a group of former intelligence officials who signed a statement days after the expose, claiming it “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.” ​McCarthy questioned the move. “Why did you use the reputation that America was able to give to you … but use it for a political purpose and lie to the American public?” he said on Fox. Republicans are preparing to launch a number of investigations into the Biden family as a result of The Post’s reporting about Hunter Biden’s overseas business relationships while his father was vice president in the Obama administration. -NY Post

Journalist Glenn Greenwald puts the whole thing in perspective in a great Twitter thread:

Once these CIA, NSA and DHS operatives -- among them the most unscrupulous career liars and war criminals: John Brennan, James Clapper, Michael Hayden and Leon Panetta -- signed onto this lie, they handed it to POLITICO's @NatashaBertrand, now of CNN, who uncritically spread it: pic.twitter.com/59QNRRuZsk — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 11, 2022

The 2 worst media offenders in spreading this lie were NBC and CNN. They put one liar after the next on to say this laptop was forged and came from Russia. @RepAdamSchiff as usual, took the lead in lying. He should be removed from the Intel Comm for this:https://t.co/o6CCIhcSTm — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 11, 2022

So *of course* House GOP should investigate how 51 CIA/NSA/Homeland Security leaders spread this lie to media to manipulate the 2020 election. House Dems should, too!



But, instead, Dems and their liberal followers will object, because the US Security State is their key ally. — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 11, 2022