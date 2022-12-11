"Egregious": McCarthy To Subpoena 51 Intel Agents Who Called Hunter Laptop Bombshell 'Disinformation'
Amid calls that he sucks and should be replaced, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) says he'll subpoena the 51 former intelligence officials who said the New York Post's bombshell report on the Hunter Biden laptop had 'all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."
The California Republican — who is expected to become speaker when the GOP takes control of the House of Representatives in January — said what Twitter did with The Post’s bombshell October 2020 report was “egregious.” -NY Post
"Those 51 intel agents that signed a letter that said the Hunter Biden information was all wrong, was Russia collusion, many of them have a security clearance," McCarthy told Fox News on Saturday. "We’re going to bring them before a committee. I’m going to have them have a hearing, bring them and subpoena them before a committee. Why did they sign it? Why did they lie to the American public?"
McCarthy - former roommate of liberal pollster (and Hunter Biden pal) Frank Luntz - has faced strong opposition to his bid to become the next Speaker of the House, particularly from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), so you'll understand our skepticism over his 'vow' to get to the bottom of the 51 former senior intelligence officials.
Former CIA Director John Brennan and ex-National Security Council Director James Clapper were among a group of former intelligence officials who signed a statement days after the expose, claiming it “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”
McCarthy questioned the move. “Why did you use the reputation that America was able to give to you … but use it for a political purpose and lie to the American public?” he said on Fox.
Republicans are preparing to launch a number of investigations into the Biden family as a result of The Post’s reporting about Hunter Biden’s overseas business relationships while his father was vice president in the Obama administration. -NY Post
Journalist Glenn Greenwald puts the whole thing in perspective in a great Twitter thread:
Once these CIA, NSA and DHS operatives -- among them the most unscrupulous career liars and war criminals: John Brennan, James Clapper, Michael Hayden and Leon Panetta -- signed onto this lie, they handed it to POLITICO's @NatashaBertrand, now of CNN, who uncritically spread it: pic.twitter.com/59QNRRuZsk— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 11, 2022
The 2 worst media offenders in spreading this lie were NBC and CNN. They put one liar after the next on to say this laptop was forged and came from Russia. @RepAdamSchiff as usual, took the lead in lying. He should be removed from the Intel Comm for this:https://t.co/o6CCIhcSTm— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 11, 2022
So *of course* House GOP should investigate how 51 CIA/NSA/Homeland Security leaders spread this lie to media to manipulate the 2020 election. House Dems should, too!— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 11, 2022
But, instead, Dems and their liberal followers will object, because the US Security State is their key ally.
One last point about @GOPLeader McCarthy. He's vowed to remove @IlhanMN from committees. That's cheap and easy to do for so many reasons.— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) December 11, 2022
Omar is 1,000 times better than Schiff (see below). Schiff is the most destructive liar in Congress. The media reveres him. Remove *him*. pic.twitter.com/EQPNDtK3eH