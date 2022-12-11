print-icon
"Egregious": McCarthy To Subpoena 51 Intel Agents Who Called Hunter Laptop Bombshell 'Disinformation'

by Tyler Durden
Sunday, Dec 11, 2022 - 10:00 PM

Amid calls that he sucks and should be replaced, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) says he'll subpoena the 51 former intelligence officials who said the New York Post's bombshell report on the Hunter Biden laptop had 'all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation."

The California Republican — who is expected to become speaker when the GOP takes control of the House of Representatives in January — said what Twitter did with The Post’s bombshell October 2020 report was “egregious.”  -NY Post

"Those 51 intel agents that signed a letter that said the Hunter Biden information was all wrong, was Russia collusion, many of them have a security clearance," McCarthy told Fox News on Saturday. "We’re going to bring them before a committee. I’m going to have them have a hearing​,​ bring them and subpoena them before a committee. Why did they sign it? Why did they lie to the American public?"

McCarthy - former roommate of liberal pollster (and Hunter Biden pal) Frank Luntz - has faced strong opposition to his bid to become the next Speaker of the House, particularly from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), so you'll understand our skepticism over his 'vow' to get to the bottom of the 51 former senior intelligence officials.

Former CIA Director John Brennan and ex-National Security Council Director James Clapper were among a group of former intelligence officials who signed a statement days after the expose, claiming it “has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.”  

​McCarthy questioned the move. “Why did you use the reputation that America was able to give to you … but use it for a political purpose and lie to the American public?” he said on Fox. 

Republicans are preparing to launch a number of investigations into the Biden family as a result of The Post’s reporting about Hunter Biden’s overseas business relationships while his father was vice president in the Obama administration. -NY Post

Journalist Glenn Greenwald puts the whole thing in perspective in a great Twitter thread:

