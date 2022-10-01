Election-Denier Stacey Abrams Loses Again After Judge Tosses 'Voter Suppression' Lawsuit

Stacey Abrams, the current and former Democratic candidate for Georgia governor, has tossed out a lawsuit challenging Georgia's election system following her 2018 loss to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp.

Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams speaks to the media during a press conference at the Israel Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 24, 2022. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The lawsuit - filed nearly four years ago by Abrams' PAC, Fair Fight Georgia, sought to change how the state conducts elections. Earlier this year, the judge narrowed the scope of the lawsuit by dismissing many of its original claims.

Abrams claimed there was "misconduct, fraud or irregularities" in the voting process - a cardinal sin if you're a conservative who similarly questions election integrity. She took legal action to stop counties from throwing out rejected provisional and absentee ballots when updated vote totals made clear that Kemp was the likely winner.

"Although Georgia’s election system is not perfect, the challenged practices violate neither the constitution nor the [Voting Rights Amendment]," said U.S. District Judge Steven Jones in his ruling.

The failed candidate and MSM pundit has repeatedly said that her refusal to concede to Kemp is different from election fraud claims by former President Trump, because she "never denied that I lost."

Yet, even the Washington Post didn't let Abrams get away with revisionism - noting:

Abrams at various times has said the election was “stolen” and even, in a New York Times interview, that “I won.” She suggested that election laws were “rigged” and that it was “not a free or fair election.” She also claimed that voter suppression was to blame for her loss, even though she admitted she could not “empirically” prove that. While she did acknowledged Kemp was the governor, she refused to say he was the “legitimate” governor. -WaPo

Abrams' clear refusal to accept her loss sparked a barrage of criticism - including insensitive memes:

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the lead defendant in the case, hailed the ruling.

"This ruling allows local officials to focus on the task at hand this year—running a safe, secure, and accessible election," he tweeted. "Stolen election and voter suppression claims by Stacey Abrams were nothing but poll-tested rhetoric not supported by facts and evidence."

As the Epoch Times notes;

In a statement on Friday, Abrams said despite the loss, the case “had measurable results,” including “the reinstatement of over 22,000 ballots, substantive changes to voting laws, and a platform for voters of color to demand greater equity in our state.”

“During this suit, more than 3,000 voters shared their stories, creating an unprecedented and lasting record of voter testimony, which highlighted the suppressive effects of the Secretary of State’s actions on vulnerable voters,” she said on Twitter.

Abrams vowed to “expand the right to vote” for minorities if she wins the gubernatorial election.

After losing in 2018, lawyers for Abrams’s campaign and the Democrat Party of Georgia asked the court to order that provisional ballots that were rejected due to missing or incorrect information be restored. Her lawsuit also demanded that counties that had already certified vote returns correct their totals and re-certify the results.

The complaint specifically demanded to restore the votes of 1,095 Gwinnett County voters whose absentee ballots were rejected.

Abrams’s campaign contacted voters in Georgia asking if they experienced issues casting a vote.

Kemp’s campaign accused Abrams of trying to steal the election by filing legal challenges and “desperately trying to create more votes for Stacey Abrams.”