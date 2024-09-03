"Elite Capture?" Pentagon Stonewalls On Walz's Frequent Trips To China, Raising National Security Concerns

The Biden-Harris Pentagon is refusing to answer questions from Congress and the media regarding Democrat vice-presidential nominee Governor Tim Walz’s (D-MN) frequent travel to China. The lack of transparency has raised concerns about potential risks to U.S. military members and whether Walz properly disclosed these trips to the Army National Guard during his service.

Typically, U.S. military members, especially those holding a security clearance, are required to report or request permission from their command before traveling overseas—particularly to countries considered adversarial to U.S. interests, such as China. These precautions are necessary as military personnel are prime targets for foreign espionage and exploitation. They often receive briefings on what to watch for before traveling and may be required to debrief upon their return, Breitbart News reports.

Walz has publicly stated he visited China about 30 times, with many of these trips occurring while he was an Army National Guard member. However, it remains unclear if Walz consistently reported his travels to China to his military command, whether he sought proper permission, or whether he possessed a security clearance during these trips. The Pentagon has yet to provide answers, adding to the uncertainty.

House Armed Services Military Personnel Subcommittee Chairman Jim Banks (R-IN) sent a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Acting Chief of the National Guard Bureau Lt. Gen. Jonathan Stubbs on August 13, requesting details about Walz's travels and his compliance with military reporting rules. Two days later, a Pentagon spokesperson told the South China Morning Post that Austin would respond to Banks “in due course.” As of now, more than two weeks later, there has been no response.

In a statement to Breitbart, Banks criticized the Pentagon’s lack of transparency: "The Biden-Harris DOD is once again putting politics ahead of our national security. Tim Walz is bought and paid for by the Chinese Communist Party and doesn’t belong anywhere near the White House."

Breitbart News also reached out to the Minnesota National Guard for answers on whether Walz requested permission for his China trips or if he held a security clearance during his service. The Guard has not responded, nor has Walz’s spokesperson, Teddy Tschann.

A retired senior non-commissioned officer (NCO) with the Army National Guard told Breitbart News that most staff sergeants or higher in the Army National Guard would typically hold at least an interim security clearance and thus be required to report such trips. Walz traveled annually to China between 1993 and 2003 and was at least a master sergeant by 2004. This suggests he would have needed to report his trips under standard military procedures.

The retired NCO also pointed out that when Walz was promoted to sergeant major (E-9) in 2004, he would have been required to update his SF-86—a government form used for background checks and security clearances—if he was attending the Sergeant Majors Academy. Reports suggest that Walz began the academy but did not complete it, instead opting to retire from the military in 2005, a decision some speculate may have been influenced by potential security clearance issues.

Tim Walz honeymooned in China after intentionally marrying on the anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre. “He wanted a date he’ll always remember,” his wife said.



If Tiananmen Tim celebrates the slaughter of innocents fighting for freedom in China, imagine his plan for us! pic.twitter.com/G5NNYsXvot — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) August 7, 2024

Security experts argue that Walz’s frequent trips to China would have triggered concerns within the military. Sean Bigley, a security clearance expert, noted that receiving funding from China for trips is a major red flag. “That’s almost a non-starter for a security clearance… There’s an expectation that comes with that,” he said.

Bigley explained that the Chinese government doesn’t provide funding without expecting something in return, suggesting that Walz’s acceptance of such funding would have raised serious concerns during any background investigation.

"What are you expected to do in return for that money?" said Bigley.

Former senior intelligence analyst John Schindler added that Walz’s repeated travel to China and the support he received from Chinese authorities would not have occurred without the approval of China’s Ministry of State Security, the regime’s secret police. “You don’t get to go back to China 30 times on educational exchanges unless you have the approval of the Communist Party and the secret police,” Schindler said.

Schindler’s recent op-ed in the Washington Examiner also pointed out the lack of scrutiny compared to how former President Donald Trump was treated for his alleged ties to foreign powers: “Would anybody have thought Trump was fit for the Oval Office if he’d visited Russia 30 times, including on the Kremlin’s dime, and gushed about Moscow’s glories?”

Local news archives reveal that Walz’s affinity for China has been long-standing. A series of articles from the Scottsbluff Star-Herald and other outlets document his frequent trips, funded in part by the Chinese government, and his admiration for Chinese culture—even after witnessing the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989.

If anyone is curious about Tim Walz's year of teaching in China, this is a fun read. Six trips to Macau! pic.twitter.com/Evrs55DG6h — Hudson Lockett IV 康河信 (@KangHexin) August 7, 2024

Critics argue that Walz’s trips and their funding could have made him a target for Chinese intelligence recruitment. "A young American with an affection for China, who was also a part-time member of the U.S. military, would have been a tempting recruiting target for Chinese intelligence," Schindler noted.

The Biden-Harris administration's silence on the matter only adds to concerns about Walz’s history with China. With his past undisclosed travel and financial ties to a hostile foreign power, some analysts argue that Walz’s selection as Harris’s running mate poses a significant national security risk.

Notable: the Chinese government funded @Tim_Walz’s student exchange trips to China in the 90s.



By Walz’s own admission, it was unusual that the government “paid a large part of the cost.” pic.twitter.com/OrGsS8ubve — Michael Sobolik (@michaelsobolik) August 6, 2024

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) has also requested information from the FBI on Walz’s engagement with Chinese entities, reflecting broader concerns about his potential susceptibility to influence from the Chinese Communist Party.

Comer wrote to FBI Director Christopher Wray:

It has come to the Committee’s attention that Governor Walz has longstanding connections to CCP-connected entities and officials that make him susceptible to the Party’s strategy of elite capture, which seeks to co-opt influential figures in elite political, cultural, and academic circles to influence the United States to the benefit of the communist regime and the detriment of Americans. Reporting about Governor Walz’s extensive engagement with CCP officials and entities while serving in public office raises questions about possible CCP influence in his decision-making as governor — and, should he be elected, as vice president.

The agency had until August 30 to provide answers.

@Tim_Walz: “[The @CECCgov] has opened channels of collaboration that I have been able to talk to the Chinese, because when we’re on the same sheet of music, two of the world’s great superpowers, there’s many collaborative things we can do together. So I’m hopeful on that.” pic.twitter.com/Bz6YbDn4tf — Michael Sobolik (@michaelsobolik) August 6, 2024

“I’m pretty friendly with China.”



— Tim Walzpic.twitter.com/0dMISE3e05 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 8, 2024

Despite calls for greater transparency, the Biden-Harris administration and the Pentagon continue to withhold critical information, leaving many questions unanswered about Walz's extensive travel history and potential implications for U.S. national security.

