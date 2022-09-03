Elite NYC Private School Director On Leave After Admitting To 'Sneaking' Political Agenda Into Classrooms

Jennifer "Ginn" Norris, director of student activities at the Trinity School - who was placed on leave following the Project Veritas report - told the undercover news organization that she and other teachers had been turning the $60,000 per year Upper West Side school into a place "where conservatives would not feel comfortable."

In a video dated to June 12, Jennifer 'Gina' Norris, Director of Student Activities at Trinity School in New York City, speaks with an undercover journalist of Project Veritas. (Project Veritas/YouTube)

An administrator from a Manhattan private school admitted on undercover video that she hates "horrible" white students who have been pushing back against the far-left ideology she abuses her position to promote.

"There’s always groups of teachers who want to do these [activist] things but the administration just wouldn’t let us," said Norris. "So, we’ve been just sneaking things in [through] the cracks."

Norris also said that with a new progressive administration in place, she no longer "felt like a double agent," and could freely promote her political views.

"I don’t hide how I feel, but I can’t pretend I’m [not] promoting an agenda even though I clearly am with all the stuff I’m doing," she said.

More via The Epoch Times:

In her role, Norris has the opportunity to bring in guest speakers twice a week. She said that while she allowed students to vote on which speaker would come to campus, she made sure to not put any Republican or conservative voice “on the plate” for them to consider.

“So, you guys wouldn’t let Republican perspectives on campus?” the undercover journalist asked.

“I won’t,” Norris replied.

“I’m in charge as far as [the administration] are concerned,” she added. “So, if they want to [bring Republican speakers], then somebody else has to do it. Because—not on my watch, I guess.”

In another exchange, Norris told the journalist that students at her school are encouraged to attend left-wing demonstrations, particularly those that are anti-Trump, anti-gun, and pro-abortion.

“They went to the women’s rights marches after Trump. They went to all the gun ones, the March For Our Lives,” Norris said, noting that students still have to serve detention for missing classes, but teachers will “talk about social justice” with them during those hours.

“So it’s like the punishment of detention, but it’s not punishment at all,” she said.

At one point in the conversation, Norris suggested she has problems with white male students who dare to disagree with them.

“Unfortunately, it’s the white boys who feel very entitled to express their opposite opinions and just push back,” Norris said. “There’s a huge contingent of them that are just horrible.”

When asked about what she thinks of “Republican white guys,” she replied that she thinks they’re “really awful people” who “need to go.”

“They’re so protected by capitalism. It makes me sad.” she said. “I think they’re really awful people. That’s kind of what I’m afraid of with my white students that are rich.”

This video is the latest episode of Project Veritas’ four-part series “The Secret Curriculum,” which exposes efforts to indoctrinate children with socialist ideology. It is unclear where or when the footage was taken, but the dates on the clip reads June 12 and 15.

Eric Trump, the second son of President Donald Trump, shared the video on Twitter, saying he feels sad to see this as a former Trinity student.

“I went to Trinity in the early 90’s,” he wrote. “The school was fantastic. It is so sad to see this nonsense… It is truly a disgrace to some of the amazing teachers I once had.”

Trinity’s principal Stephen Kolman and Norris couldn’t be immediately reached for comment regarding the content of the video.