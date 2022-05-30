print-icon
Elizabeth Warren Desperately Seeks "More" Inflation

To put things politely, Elizabeth Warren is an economic moron...

Gas Gouging

Elizabeth Warren Flashback

"On my first day as president, I will sign an executive order that puts a total moratorium on all new fossil fuel leases for drilling offshore and on public lands. And I will ban fracking—everywhere."

Thank you Elizabeth Warren for another "Hoot of the Day".

She is a multiple time winner.

More Free Money

Warren's plan to tamp down inflation includes more free money.

"As a country, we shouldn’t crush people with debt for trying to build a better future. Technical schools, community colleges, and public universities should be tuition-free. And to start righting this wrong, President Biden must #CancelStudentDebt."

Why stop there?

Free Universal Child Care

"Let’s take this vision nationwide with my plan for universal child care and pre-k."

Yeah, that'll sure fix inflation.

0