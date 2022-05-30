Elizabeth Warren Desperately Seeks "More" Inflation

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MIshTalk.com,

To put things politely, Elizabeth Warren is an economic moron...

Gas Gouging

Big oil companies are making out like bandits. Our plan would crack down on their price gouging, tax their windfall profits, and send four rebate checks a year to American consumers:https://t.co/EH147IeQpC — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 24, 2022

Elizabeth Warren Flashback

On my first day as president, I will sign an executive order that puts a total moratorium on all new fossil fuel leases for drilling offshore and on public lands. And I will ban fracking—everywhere. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 6, 2019

Thank you Elizabeth Warren for another "Hoot of the Day".

She is a multiple time winner.

More Free Money

As a country, we shouldn’t crush people with debt for trying to build a better future. Technical schools, community colleges, and public universities should be tuition-free. And to start righting this wrong, President Biden must #CancelStudentDebt. https://t.co/cHl9197vYc — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 24, 2022

Warren's plan to tamp down inflation includes more free money.

Why stop there?

Free Universal Child Care

Let’s take this vision nationwide with my plan for universal child care and pre-k.https://t.co/cL2fhrxgpC — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) May 29, 2022

Yeah, that'll sure fix inflation.

