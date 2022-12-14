print-icon
Elon Musk Accused Of Being A "Dangerous" Right Wing QAnon "Terrorist" After Tweeting Rabbit Emoji

by Tyler Durden
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022 - 06:09 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Elon Musk is ‘dragging Twitter down a dangerous rabbit hole’ according to Bloomberg, and leftist bedwetters are adamant that his tweet of a Rabbit is proof that he is a right wing QAnon conspiracy theorist.

Musk tweeted out the bunny emoji preceded by the word ‘follow’, immediately triggering his detractors into labelling him a domestic terrorist:

Exactly as predicted:

The piece asserts that “Musk is on track to go “full Pizza Gate,” the QAnon fabrication about world leaders running a child sex trafficking ring. We seem to be watching him drag himself and Twitter down a conspiracy theory rabbit hole.”

It continues, “On Tuesday, Musk posted a tweet that confirmed his own trajectory: “Follow [the white rabbit],” a phrase associated with QAnon conspiracy followers. The tweet was reposted on several of QAnon’s most popular forums, and appeared to galvanize members of those networks.”

And there’s more.

They were already reeling from this vitriolic hate speech:

Amid the revelations of how pre-Musk Twitter censored conservatives and those they disagreed with politically, the new CEO has promised that details of how Twitter suppressed COVID information is “coming bigtime.”

*  *  *

