Elon Musk Accused Of Being A "Dangerous" Right Wing QAnon "Terrorist" After Tweeting Rabbit Emoji

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Elon Musk is ‘dragging Twitter down a dangerous rabbit hole’ according to Bloomberg, and leftist bedwetters are adamant that his tweet of a Rabbit is proof that he is a right wing QAnon conspiracy theorist.

Follow 🐰 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2022

Musk tweeted out the bunny emoji preceded by the word ‘follow’, immediately triggering his detractors into labelling him a domestic terrorist:

Elon Musk is now explicitly encouraging his 120 million followers to start following QAnon.



Put differently, Elon Musk is encouraging his 120 million followers to join a domestic terrorism movement. pic.twitter.com/W7O9nLuivh — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) December 13, 2022

This 👇 is how that 👆 works. https://t.co/uSWPhiwrzh — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) December 13, 2022

The minute I saw @elonmusk tweet a rabbit emoji last night, Q himself appeared to me and told me to "trust the plan." I then joined my local QAnon militia and we're currently on our way to Tesla's headquarters to watch JFK rise from the dead. https://t.co/QJoAQbBFN1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 13, 2022

Lmaooo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2022

This tutorial video explains the backstory https://t.co/sopNJjfyBl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2022

Bunny emojis are hate speech!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2022

Exactly as predicted:

Nearly each day that goes by sees Elon Musk amplifying more paranoid ideas to dangerous effect https://t.co/AUnndDt9IO — Bloomberg Opinion (@opinion) December 14, 2022

The piece asserts that “Musk is on track to go “full Pizza Gate,” the QAnon fabrication about world leaders running a child sex trafficking ring. We seem to be watching him drag himself and Twitter down a conspiracy theory rabbit hole.”

It continues, “On Tuesday, Musk posted a tweet that confirmed his own trajectory: “Follow [the white rabbit],” a phrase associated with QAnon conspiracy followers. The tweet was reposted on several of QAnon’s most popular forums, and appeared to galvanize members of those networks.”

And there’s more.

QAnon followers are reading into Elon Musk's white rabbit tweet https://t.co/JcexY2xfog pic.twitter.com/3khAQDWQ3h — Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 13, 2022

Elon Musk's latest Twitter rants include an explicit encouragement to his 121 million followers to look into QAnon.



"Follow 🐰" he tweeted Monday.



Here's what that really means:https://t.co/JRewH8BsxE — VICE News (@VICENews) December 13, 2022

From his reprehensible attempt to pizzagate Yoel Roth, to his attacks on Anthony Fauci, to his *false* claims about waging war on (actual) pedophiles and child sexual abuse material on Twitter, Elon Musk is basically tweeting the QAnon playbook.https://t.co/qHJd0YbDU6 — Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D (@RVAwonk) December 14, 2022

They were already reeling from this vitriolic hate speech:

In case you didn’t realize yet, this is now an app for QAnon run by a fascist. pic.twitter.com/ccVKx2l3b1 — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) December 11, 2022

Amid the revelations of how pre-Musk Twitter censored conservatives and those they disagreed with politically, the new CEO has promised that details of how Twitter suppressed COVID information is “coming bigtime.”

Oh it is coming bigtime … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 11, 2022

* * *

