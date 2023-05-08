print-icon
Elon Musk Asks Of Jordan Neely Protesters: "Why Didn't They Protest The Children Murdered At The Christian School?"

by Tyler Durden
Monday, May 08, 2023 - 05:48 PM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Twitter owner Elon Musk reacted Sunday to protesters disrupting the New York City Subway to protest the death of Jordan Neely, a man with long history of threatening and physically attacking people on the subway who was accidentally killed during an attempt by a former US Marine to subdue him during a confrontation.

The protesters caused mayhem Saturday night, jumping on the tracks and attempting to block trains, as well as blocking people from entering and exiting stations.

Musk labeled the protesters as “disingenuous,” adding “Why didn’t they protest when the children were murdered at the Christian school?” referring to the shooting in Nashville by a trans identifying person in March.

The clear insinuation by Musk is that there was less of a uproar about the Nashville shooting among these kind of protesters when it emerged exactly who was behind the shooting.

The incident quickly fell out of the news cycle when it failed to fit the established narrative.

Greenwald: Nashville Shooting Has Been Erased From Memory Due To Inconvenient Narrative

*  *  *

