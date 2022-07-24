Elon Musk 'Begged Forgiveness' After Allegedly Banging Sergei Brin's Wife: Report

Elon Musk allegedly 'begged forgiveness' after having a brief affair last fall with Sergey Brin's wife, Nicole Shanahan, which prompted the Google co-founder to file for divorce earlier this year, according to the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

Mr. Brin filed for divorce from Nicole Shanahan in January of this year, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to records filed in Santa Clara County Superior Court. The divorce filing was made several weeks after Mr. Brin learned of the brief affair, those people said. At the time of the alleged liaison in early December, Mr. Brin and his wife were separated but still living together, according to a person close to Ms. Shanahan. In the divorce filing, Mr. Brin cited Dec. 15, 2021, as the date of the couple’s separation. -WSJ

At a party earlier this year, Musk reportedly dropped to one knee in front of Brin and begged forgiveness, apologizing profusely for the transgression. Brin acknowledged the apology, but still isn't speaking 'regularly' to Musk, the people said.

The tryst happened shortly after Musk broke up with his girlfriend, Grimes, in September.

Musk and Brin had been longtime friends, with Musk saying for years that he regularly crashed at Brin's Silicon Valley house. Brin, meanwhile, gave Musk around $500,000 for Tesla during the 2008 financial crisis, when the EV maker was struggling to increase production. In return, Musk gave Brin one of Tesla's first all-electric SUVs in 2015.

But in recent months, there's been a 'growing tension' between the two - with Brin reportedly ordering his financial advisers to sell personal investments in Musk's companies.

Brin and Shanahan met seven years ago at the Wanderlust yoga retreat, and had been married for nearly four years after previous marriages; Brin to Anne Wojcicki - founder of 23andMe and the sister of YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, and Shanahan to a finance executive.

Brin is officially the 10th richest person on earth according to Forbes, with a net worth of 89.9 billion. Musk is #1 at 253.4 billion.

The two had reportedly been facing issues in their marriage "primarily because of Covid pandemic shutdowns and the care of their 3-year-old daughter," according to people familiar with their relationship.

Mr. Brin and Ms. Shanahan are now involved in divorce mediation, with Ms. Shanahan seeking more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the negotiations. The two sides have yet to come to an agreement, with Mr. Brin’s side claiming that Ms. Shanahan is asking for much more than her prenuptial agreement entitles her to, the people said. Ms. Shanahan’s side is arguing that her request is only a fraction of Mr. Brin’s $95 billion fortune, and that she signed the prenuptial agreement under duress, while pregnant, the people said. -WSJ

Over the past two months, Musk has been accused of whipping his dick out in front of a SpaceX flight attendant, which he has denied. He also reportedly had two children with a female executive at Neuralink - bringing the total number of Musk children to 10, one of whom has publicly disavowed him.