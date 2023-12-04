print-icon
Elon Musk: Disney Is "World's Biggest Example Of Go Woke, Go Broke"

by Tyler Durden
Monday, Dec 04, 2023 - 06:05 PM

Via modernity.news,

Elon Musk has hit out at Disney again after the company pulled ads from X, calling the company’s output “unwatchable” because of how woke it is attempting to be.

Musk responded to a post by author Scott Adams, saying that Disney has “a major content problem” and that “They are the world’s biggest example of go woke, go broke.”

Musk also noted that other social platforms that Disney is still advertising on have more anti-semitic content on them than X.

The comments came after Disney CEO Bob Iger admitted that his company has focused too much on messaging and not enough on quality storytelling, and that recent box office disasters have resulted from a lack of fresh ideas and “too many sequels.”

No shit Bob, remember any of this?

Disney Pixar Movie With Non-Binary Character And Woke Themes Bombs

Videos: Disney Cartoon Declares U.S. “Built on Slavery” Pushes ‘Reparations’ Propaganda

Disney Chief Diversity Officer Latondra Newton Quits After Pair Of Box Office Bombs

Video: Disney Show Has Kids Hold Up Sign Saying “WE LOVE YOU SATAN”

Video: Disney Pays Transgender Influencer To Model Minnie Mouse Clothes

Weird New Disney+ Show ‘Baymax’ Features Transgender Tampon Scene

Musk’s latest salvo comes after he told advertisers dropping content from X to go “f*ck themselves,” during an interview replete with truth bombs.

The X owner also revelled in the recent South Park ‘Panderverse’ special that absolutely annihilated Disney for going uber woke.

Musk previously described wokeness as “one of he biggest threats to modern civilisation,” adding “At its heart, wokeness is divisive, exclusionary, and hateful. It basically gives mean people… a shield to be mean and cruel, armored in false virtue.”

