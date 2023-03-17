Elon Musk Hits Back At "Protect Trans Kids" Democrat Lieutenant Governor

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Twitter owner Elon Musk called out the Democrat lieutenant governor of Minnesota for making comments about transgender surgery on kids being “life-saving health care.”

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan donned a “Protect Trans Kids” t-shirt with a dagger on it at an event following the signing of an executive order that will force state agencies to push “gender-affirming” health care.

Flanagan stated “Let’s be clear: this is life-affirming and life-saving health care,” adding “When our children tell us who they are, it is our job as grown-ups to listen and to believe them. That’s what it means to be a good parent.”

Musk responded, tweeting “Not when they’re fed propaganda by adults.”

“Moreover, every child goes through an identity crisis before their personality/identity crystallizes. Therefore, we shouldn’t allow severe, irreversible surgery or sterilizing drugs that they may regret until at least age 18,” Musk, who has a child identifying as trans, added:

Not when they’re fed propaganda by adults.



Moreover, every child goes through an identity crisis before their personality/identity crystallizes.



Therefore, we shouldn’t allow severe, irreversible surgery or sterilizing drugs that they may regret until at least age 18. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2023

The Democrat Governor of Minnesota, Tim Walz last week labeled efforts to halt trans surgery on children as “persecution,” vowing to “make sure that Minnesota’s place as a welcoming, loving, neighborly state where you are welcome and will be free of persecution or anything else that we’re trying to see in some other states.”

Walz pointed to neighbouring South Dakota, where Gov. Kristi Noem has signed a bill banning the prescription of puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and sex-change surgeries for children.

“I don’t know what a group of people in Pierre who decide to make life miserable and more dangerous for people are thinking, but it’s not going to happen in Minnesota,” Walz declared.

MN Governor Tim Walz signs a "gender-affirming" executive order to safeguard transgender procedures.



By his side at the photo op, he placed a 12-year-old transgender child, a young boy, and a little girl holding a stuffed animal. pic.twitter.com/BT0Cc9edhQ — Clarity (@covid_clarity) March 9, 2023

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says restricting sex changes for kids is "using the state apparatus to bring cruelty down on the most innocent amongst us." pic.twitter.com/ZGNHHcQ7es — Alpha News (@AlphaNewsMN) March 16, 2023

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signs executive order providing legal protections for those seeking gender-affirming healthcare in Minnesota pic.twitter.com/uuwku4eUEs — John Croman (@JohnCroman) March 8, 2023

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz signs executive order protecting access to gender-affirming health care #news pic.twitter.com/VQ9vOODvqi — Global News Aggregate (@AggregateGlobal) March 9, 2023

