Elon Musk 'Leaning Towards DeSantis' For President In 2024, Predicts 'Massive Red Wave' In Midterms

Tesla (and soon to be Twitter) CEO Elon Musk says he's leaning towards supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for president in 2024 - as former President Trump (who owns Twitter competitor Truth Social) didn't make the cut.

In a Tuesday evening Twitter thread in which Musk admitted to voting for Texas Congresswoman Mayra Flores, the "first time I ever voted Republican," adding "Massive red wave in 2022."

When asked which Republican he would support for President, he initially replied "tbd" (to be determined), only to admit when pressed that he's leaning towards "DeSantis."

I assume republican for president 2? — Tesla Owners Silicon Valley (@teslaownersSV) June 15, 2022

DeSantis — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

Musk then said that he's thinking of creating a "Super Moderate Super PAC" that supports "candidates with centrist views from all parties."

I’m thinking of creating a “Super Moderate Super PAC” that supports candidates with centrist views from all parties — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2022

As Bloomberg notes, DeSantis has positioned himself as a staunch conservative, and 'heir apparent to Donald Trump.'

Trump, meanwhile, gave Musk the cold shoulder - announcing that he wouldn't return to Twitter even if allowed back once Musk takes the helm. Instead, Trump will remain on Truth social - telling Fox News in April: "I am not going on Twitter, I am going to stay on Truth," adding "I hope Elon buys Twitter because he’ll make improvements to it and he is a good man, but I am going to be staying on Truth. The bottom line is, no, I am not going back to Twitter."