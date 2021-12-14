Elon Musk Rips Into Liz Warren As "Senator Karen" After Freeloading Accusations

Having taunted Bernie Sanders in November, tweeting that "I keep forgetting that you're still alive," after the socialist senator spewed his standard "pay your fair share" diatribe, Elon Musk has cranked up the progressive punishment amplifier to '11' tonight with a jab at none other than Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Never one to miss an opportunity for some 'abuse the rich' populism, Warren tweeted a nasty comment aimed directly at Musk after he won Time's 'Person of the Year'. She barked - apparently with little or no concept of the scale of the Tesla CEO's share sales recently to meet his tax obligations: "Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else."

Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 13, 2021

Never one to think before he tweets - and why the f**k would you when you're the world's richest man - Musk snapped back:

"You remind me of when I was a kid and my friend’s angry Mom would just randomly yell at everyone for no reason"

And then topped it off with this beauty:

Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen 🙏 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021

Musk was in no mood to play either as he ended with this little morsel:

How long before Democrats demand Musk be deplatformed for this 'hate speech'. Feelings could have been hurt...