Musk Says He’s Working '7 Days A Week' After Taking Over Twitter, Cancels Free Lunches

Elon Musk has been slammed since taking over Twitter, telling an audience at Indonesia's B20 conference on Monday that he's working 24/7, and has "too much" on his plate.

Tesla head Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin, on Sept. 3, 2020. (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

"If I were you, I would jump on a plane and fly to Bali and hide a little or relax. Why don't you do that?" asked moderator Anindya Bakrie, the CEO and President Director of Bakrie & Brothers, a manufacturing and infrastructure corporation.

B20 is the "official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community."

"That sounds fantastic," Musk replied, "but my workload has recently increased quite a lot."

"I have too much work on my plate, that is for sure."

More via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Musk’s comments came shortly after he declined an offer by the former CEO of T-Mobile, John Legere, to “run” Twitter.

Legere took to the social media platform on Nov. 13 where he suggested he should run the site so that Musk can “stop managing daily business, and ‘content moderation’ and then support product/technology.”

“I’m expensive but so is what you paid for Twitter (p.s. please be leadership example of how to tweet)” Legere wrote.

Musk responded with a simple “No” before later adding that “Twitter at its core is a software & servers company” and the “technology needs to evolve rapidly, which requires a technologist.”

Billionaire Musk, who also runs spaceflight company SpaceX and neurotechnology startup Neuralink, finalized his $44 billion deal to purchase Twitter in October.

Twitter Workers File Lawsuits After Mass Layoffs

Twitter announced in a company email on Nov. 3 that it would start laying off staff members from its global workforce of 7,500 employees in an “effort to place Twitter on a healthy path” as the platform is losing over $4 million a day.

Musk has defended the move, and said on Twitter that, “Everyone [who] exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50 percent more than legally required.”

However, the company has since been sued by multiple staff members over an alleged violation of federal law, with workers claiming they were not given enough notice regarding the layoffs and failed to receive their severance benefits when Musk laid off Twitter’s staff.

Meanwhile, Musk has killed the company's free lunches - saying in a tweet that it was costing the company $400 per meal ($20-$25 per person) because 'almost no one' was in the office.

Especially bizarre given that almost no one came to the office. Estimated cost per lunch served in past 12 months is >$400. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 13, 2022

He was accused of lying by former Twitter employee Tracy Hawkins, to which he hit back: