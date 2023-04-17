Elon Musk Says US Government Had Access To Private Twitter DMs

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

During an upcoming appearance on Tucker Carlson’s show, Elon Musk reveals that the US government had full access to people’s private Twitter DMs.

Musk told Carlson during a segment which is set to air tonight that he was shocked as to the level of penetration the feds had with Twitter.

“The degree to which government agencies effectively had full access to everything that was going on on Twitter blew my mind, I was not aware of that,” said Musk.

“Would that include people’s DMs?” asked Carlson.

“Yes,” responded Musk.

It has long been suspected that individual Twitter employees had full access to private messages, but for branches of the federal government to have enjoyed that same privilege is stunning.

Since his purchase of Twitter last October, Musk has worked with journalists to release batches of files exposing the egregious censorship policies of the previous regime.

Matt Taibbi characterized the cozy relationship between the social media network, NGOs and the US government as the “censorship-industrial complex.”

According to Taibbi, the system worked as “a bureaucracy willing to sacrifice factual truth in service of broader narrative objectives,” acting as an insult to the principles of a free press.

