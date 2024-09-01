Elon Musk Warns Censorship Of X "Is A Certainty" If Kamala Harris Wins

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity,.news,

X owner Elon Musk has warned Americans that if the Democrats win the election in November, censorship of the platform is a “certainty.”

Alexandre de Moraes is an evil dictator cosplaying as a judge. https://t.co/ZIV8KbDCmk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2024

Musk was responding to a post that posited X could be suspended in America as it has just been in Brazil by a leftist judge acting to censor his political opponents.

“When we attempted to defend ourselves in court, Judge de Moraes threatened our Brazilian legal representative with imprisonment. Even after she resigned, he froze all of her bank accounts,” the post from X Global Government Affairs notes.

It adds that “Our challenges against his manifestly illegal actions were either dismissed or ignored. Judge de Moraes’ colleagues on the Supreme Court are either unwilling or unable to stand up to him.”

Musk urged that this situation could easily unfold in the U.S. should Trump not be elected.

Musk followed up with a post highlighting previous footage of Kamala Harris demanding that Trump be suspended from the old Twitter.

“Freedom of speech is under massive attack around the world,” Musk declared.

Freedom of speech is under massive attack around the world https://t.co/01L9HeUYct — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2024

Harris has a track record of censoring social media for political clout.

