Elon Musk: "We Should Unwind" The NGO Industry

Non-governmental organizations receiving taxpayer dollars are under scrutiny for misusing funds in shady operations. Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, set to lead the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), have announced plans to investigate how taxpayer funds are funneled into NGOs.

Let's begin with an exchange between Musk and Ramaswamy on X one week ago...

"We need to scrutinize U.S. government funding of "non-government organizations." It's an oxymoron that represents a waste of taxpayer dollars, but the real problem runs deeper: Americans deserve transparency on opaque foreign aid & nonprofit groups abetting our own border crisis," Ramaswamy said, while quoting another X user who explained how Victoria Nuland, appointed to the Board of Directors of the National Endowment, funded overseas NGOs involved in questionable activities in Georgia, Ukraine, and Syria.

Musk agreed, commenting, "Absolutely."

With such vague and expansive authority, some of these NGOs effectively act as agents of the government, often pursuing politically motivated agendas such as promoting woke propaganda, engaging in censorship, supporting endless foreign wars, and even supporting the migrant invasion into the US.

On Tuesday morning, Musk scrutinized the NGO industry once again. He said, "We should unwind this IMO," referring to one X user who posted how the NGO industry's total assets over the last two decades exploded.

NGO reform is a big deal. It's a major unregulated power base of the radical activist left that is pushing destructive policies like illegal immigration (human trafficking), Soros prosecutors (fueling crime waves), and Big Tech censorship (anti-constitutional actions).



Marc Andreessen, the billionaire investor and co-founder of the influential Silicon Valley venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, told Joe Rogan during a recent interview how the "government outsources to these NGOs the things it's not legally allowed to do .... such as censorship."

NGOs ARE GOVERNMENT CENSORSHIP IN DISGUISE



As Marc Andreessen pointed out, "NGO is a great term: Non-Governmental Organization.



It's sort of a charity, but most of the time, it's a political entity that's funded by the government and grants.



Americans are realizing that these mysterious NGOs serve as workarounds for the federal government that encounter constitutional limitations or fear of political backlash.

DOGE appears to be the entity that will end this NGO madness.