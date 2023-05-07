print-icon
Elon Musk: Why Does The Media Misrepresent Interracial Crime Stats "To Such An Extreme Degree"?

by Tyler Durden
Sunday, May 07, 2023 - 03:30 PM

Authored by Chris Menahan via InformationLIberation.com,

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Saturday questioned why the media misrepresents "the real situation" when it comes to interracial violence "to such an extreme degree."

The media's lies are getting innocent people killed and may be inciting more anti-white violence than ever.

Whereas Twitter was used in the past to incite anti-white hatred, Twitter under Musk is actually countering hate hoaxes and disinformation, including the media's lies about Jordan Neely.

The significance of Musk's Twitter takeover could be monumental.

