Elon Musk Will No Longer Join Twitter Board Of Directors

Following Elon Musk's recent acquisition of 9.2% of Twitter and last Tuesday's formal announcement that he would be joining the Board of Directors, Musk has declined the board seat.

"Elon Musk has decided not to join our board," wrote CEO Parag Agrawal, adding "We were excited to collaborate and clear about the risks. We also believed that having Elon as a fiduciary of the company where he, like all board members, has to act in the best interests of the company and all our shareholders, was the best path forward."

"Elon's appointment to the board was to become officially effective 4/9, but Elon shared that same morning that he will no longer be joining the board. I believe this is for the best. We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our Board or not."

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022

Word of Musk's appointment to the board sent liberals into fits - as the inclusion of the free-speech advocate was seen as a threat to left-wing heterodoxy that underpins Twitter's culture.

Of course, for those paying attention, this means that Musk can now own more than 14.9% of the company - a limit that board members must adhere to.

As the Wall Street Journal notes, "It was unclear why Musk refused the board seat. Adding Musk would have restricted how big a stake in the company he could own. Musk could now do anything from selling his stake to potentially pursuing a hostile takeover of the company."

We await the next Musk tweet with bated breath...