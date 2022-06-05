Elon Musk Wonders Why DOJ Hasn't Leaked Epstein Client List - And Media Doesn't Care

Elon Musk can't stop drop-kicking the hornet's nest.

On Saturday, the Tesla CEO brought up the Jeffrey Epstein scandal - tweeting of the "Epstein/Maxwell client list" that "Only thing more remarkable than DOJ not leaking the list is that no one in the media cares," before adding "Sometimes I think my list of enemies is too short, so …"

Then, when someone inevitably replied with the infamous picture of Ghislaine Maxwell standing next to Elon, he replied: "Ah yes, Maxwell photobombing me at a @VanityFair Oscars party – you should them why they invited her," adding "The same people who push this photo say nothing about prominent people who actually went to his island a dozen times. Also very strange …"

Ah yes, Maxwell photobombing me at a @VanityFair Oscars party – you should them why they invited her.



That said, Musk failed to reply to an unverified photo of an email purporting to be Epstein emailing Musk to ask if he'd met up with Maxwell for 'Kung Fu practice on Saturday.'

Maxwell, Epstein's former "madam" and lover, was convicted on December 29, 2021 of recruiting underage girls for sexual abuse by Epstein and his network of friends. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 28.

Epstein, of course, died after an alleged suicide in a Manhattan holding cell - of which security footage was erased due to "technical errors" and the guards were distracted with sleeping and ordering crap online.

Official photo of the noose Epstein purportedly fashioned for himself

As Musk suggests, it's remarkable that the list hasn't leaked - and nobody in the media cares.