Elon Musk's America PAC Launches Million-Dollar-A-Day Giveaway For Petition Signers

Elon Musk continued his town hall tour through the critical battleground state of Pennsylvania on Saturday evening, this time in the working-class town of Harrisburg. Speaking to thousands packed inside a megachurch - formerly AMP Incorporated's headquarters - Musk walked onto the stage with rock-n-roll blasting in the background. Almost immediately, he announced a $1 million-a-day giveaway.

The promotion began on Saturday night. It runs until November's election and is open to anyone who signs his online petition supporting the US Constitution.

"One of the challenges we're having is, like, how do we get people to know about this petition?" Musk told the audience of blue-collar workers, many of whom were youngsters with families, adding, "This news, I think, is going to really fly."

ELON MUSK: “I have a surprise for you. We are going to be awarding $1 MILLION to people who have signed the petition every day, from now until the election.”



On X, Musk wrote, "The goal of the $1M/day prize is to maximize awareness of our petition to support The Constitution."

Musk's political action organization, America PAC, has been responsible for the town hall events and will be doling out a million dollars daily to anyone who signs the petition.

X user DogeDesigner noted, "Elon Musk really knows how to get legacy media to promote for free."

The petition Musk has asked people to sign reads: "The First and Second Amendments guarantee freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. By signing below, I am pledging my support for the First and Second Amendments."

"Our goal is to get 1 million registered voters in swing states to sign in support of the Constitution, especially freedom of speech and the right to bear arms. This program is exclusively open to registered voters in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and North Carolina. Expires October 21," the petition said.

Google Trends data shows that searches for "Elon Musk petition" have surged nationwide.

The Wall Street Journal commented on Musk's announcement: "It is a federal crime to pay people with the intention of inducing or rewarding them to cast a vote or to get registered, an offense punishable by prison time."

According to OpenSecrets, America PAC has spent more than $119 million during the 2024 election cycle.

