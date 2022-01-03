'End Of Our Democracy': Liz Cheney Says Trump Should Never Be Allowed To Run For President Again

Authored by Paul Joseph Watson via Summit News,

Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney asserted that Donald Trump should never be allowed to run for president again over his alleged failure to stop the January 6th raid on the Capitol.

Cheney, daughter of accused war criminal and former VP Dick Cheney, made the comments during an interview with ABC News on Sunday.

“The Briefing Room at the White House is just a mere few steps from the Oval Office,” said Cheney. “The president could have at any moment walked those very few steps into the Briefing Room, gone on live television, and told his supporters who were assaulting the Capitol to stop, and he failed to do so.”

Cheney went on to baselessly accuse Trump of provoking the raid, conveniently failing to mention countless examples of footage that shows the rioters being invited to enter the building.

On ABC, Liz Cheney says Jan 6 committee has first-hand testimony that Trump watched assault on the Capitol on TV & resisted pleas from McCarthy & Ivanka asking he call for a stop to the violence.



Cheney adds that she thinks Trump returning to office could be the end of democracy pic.twitter.com/iz8Ibydb3u — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 2, 2022

The Congresswoman said Trump was “clearly unfit for future office” and “can never be anywhere near the Oval Office ever again.”

She ended by echoing Hillary Clinton’s alarmist warning that democracy would be dead in America if Americans chose to return Trump to office via a democratic vote.

With the January 6th anniversary coming up on Thursday, Democrats are doing everything they can to milk it as if it was the first anniversary of 9/11 or the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are set to give comments offering a “solemn observance” for “officers who died protecting the Capitol from rioters,” despite the fact the only people who died on the day were Trump supporters.

One of those supporters, Ashli Babbitt, was brutally shot in the neck at close range by a Capitol Police officer.

Don’t expect Biden or Harris to offer solemn condolences to her family.

