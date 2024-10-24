The Enemy Within Is Throwing A Hissy Fit

Authored by Jenna McCarthy via Jennaside Rocks substack,

Trump is in trouble again - shocker! - and as one might imagine, it’s breaking the internet. This time, McDonald’s most famous fry guy had the nerve to refer to liberals allied against him as “the enemy within.” (In other news, water is wet, the entire cancer industry is a scam, and those aren’t clouds.) At the sound of this verbal napalm dropping, delicate democratic snowflakes began melting in petulant public puddles.

“Donald Trump is suggesting that his fellow Americans are worse ‘enemies’ than foreign adversaries,” a Harris campaign spokesperson sniveled in a statement. “Until recently, this kind of language was not a normal part of American presidential politics,” The Atlantic sulked in a piece comparing Trump to Hitler, Stalin, Mussolini, Mao Zedong, and Pol Pot. “CNN Anchor Left Lost for Words By Trump’s Chilling Enemy Within Comments,” a Daily Beast headline roared before popping a Xanax and wrapping itself in a weighted blanket.

Chilling? Sinister? Dangerous? Can so-called reporters even get a grip? “Trump unplugs his grandmother’s CPAP machine to charge his phone,” is chilling. “McDONALD found guilty of handing out fentanyl laced fries,” is sinister. “Federer calls Nadal a butthead,” is not a headline or a news story.

I tried to get ChatGPT to weigh in on whether or not the Donald was way off base in his accusations, but the poor bot simply couldn’t cough up any intel. On moral grounds, apparently.

So I tried a different, hypothetical question.

Did you hear the GULP, too?

ChatGPT hates having to expose democrats.

On MSNBC’s Morning Joe show, host Joe Scarborough nearly lost his mind over Trump’s vitriolic verbiage. “I really don’t know where this puts us as a country,” a dramatically somber Scarborough moaned. “I’ve never heard a politician call his opponent ‘the enemy within’ and say he’s going after them.”

Really? Hahahahahahaha. Could somebody help Scarborough out from under that rock?

Note that Bill Clinton was never indicted for hush money payments made to Paula Jones.

Nancy Pelosi literally called Trump a “domestic enemy” (which is obviously not the same thing as the enemy within, how dare you), not to mention immoral, unethical, corrupt, unpatriotic hahahahahaha and “stupid.” Hillary Clinton funded an investigation into Trump’s possible ties to Russia during the 2016 election. (That backfired spectacularly on her, BTW.)

Joe Biden, who has described Trump as a dangerous liar, said just yesterday “we gotta lock him up.” Kamala Harris has deemed him a racist threat to democracy and suggested he belongs in prison.

Elizabeth Warren insisted that if elected, she would investigate Trump for corruption. Jerry Nadler accused Trump of abuse of power and actively pursued his removal from office. Teflon Don has been impeached twice; notably, both trials resulted in acquittals.

I guess the qualifications for political talk show host don’t include a shred of knowledge of political history. Makes sense.

(Oh, and I didn’t mention the infamous basket of deplorables—a description Killary later doubled down on and added was “too kind” for some of us—because technically she was referring to Trump supporters, not the man himself, and I like to be fair.)

Things got even more sullen for Scarborough when the Wall Street Journal called his party a bunch of socialist scum [my words] and refused to engage in liberals’ favorite game, Whack-a-MAGA.

“I woke up expecting, because there are times that the Wall Street Journal editorial page checks Mr. Trump at his worst instincts,” the host said glumly, foreshadowing the fact that this is not in fact what had happened. “Instead, they’re talking about the democrats’ ‘fascism meme’ and say that basically democrats are the real national socialists and that what they’ve done is far worse than anything Donald Trump has done. Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness—stop me if you’ve heard this before—was more law-breaking than anything that Donald Trump has ever done.”

Spoiler: Scarborough may never recover.

“Again, very rarely am I left without adequate words to explain what’s going on here,” the host lamented, “but… I was shocked enough that yesterday that Donald Trump continued calling democrats “the enemy within,” which of course is a precursor to him getting elected. Calling them enemy combatants and being able to lock them up and have military tribunals. And they will dismiss this perhaps, but they’ve never heard language like this before. Tell me if you’ve heard this before by a major party candidate.”

Well, Joe, since military tribunals are generally reserved for treasonous traitors who betray their country or government, I’d imagine lots of progressive players are shaking in their rainbow boots at the thought of a Trump redux. No wonder the melancholy monologue.

