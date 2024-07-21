Eric Weinstein: "It's The Communism Stupid"

Eric Weinstein, a former managing director of Peter Thiel's investment firm, Thiel Capital, took to X to explain one of the most under-discussed forces shaping the current US presidential election is the perception of communism.

Weinstein said the Democratic Party does not identify as a communist. He noted that some see elements of the party's agenda—such as DEI initiatives, social justice movements, and progressive policies—as precursors to revolutionary Marxism. This view fuels massive support for Donald Trump by notable individuals, such as the world's richest man, Elon Musk, and his deep network of VCs with 'enormous checkbooks.'

Weinstein said the belief is that the Democratic Party, by embracing progressive causes, is inadvertently promoting a communist agenda aimed at destabilizing capitalism and the American society. This view, although not widely accepted by corporate media, is a pivotal factor in Trump's surging support.

Weinstein's X post (emphasis ours):

One of the most important forces shaping the current US presidential election is not being sufficiently discussed: COMMUNISM.

Because the Democratic Party does not view itself in any way as communist, you can't have a discussion about the role that communism is playing in support for Donald Trump. How can a Wall-Street friendly party favored by large institutions be communist!?!

Okay. Begin by just stipulating that this is true for the sake of argument whether or not you agree with it.

For the moment, imagine that you see all DEI as Marxist and Maoist. Imagine that you see AOC and the squad as communists. Imagine that what you see in terms of 'social justice' or 'wokeness' or 'Postmodernism' or 'Gender affirming healthcare' or 'Palestinian Genocide' or 'Soros open society initiatives' or 'progressive DAs' or 'Anti-Whiteness' or 'defund the police' is straight up precursor to *violent* revolutionary Marxism.

The people crossing over to the cause of Trump with enormous checkbooks see this EXACTLY the way I have described in the above paragraph. You can pretend that this isn't so. Maybe they won't admit it to you or do so in public. But the stark truth of it is that what is driving a lot of surprising support for Trump and the Republicans has nothing to do with either. It's not all about Trump. Or the GOP.

It's about Marx, Mao, Stalin, and Lennin. It is the idea that Revolutionary Marxism is a dangerous brain cancer that is always trying to get a foothold among the weak.

The idea that is everywhere is this: "The Democratic party of the United States thought they could play with rebranded revolutionary Marxists as if the new communism were merely a form of socially conscious pro-market, pro-democracy liberalism, when it is instead a communist Trojan horse philosophy. It has as its aim, destabilizing and destroying our culture, the United States and then the world. This isn't a culture war. It is the takeover of the United States by hardcore revolutionary neo-marxists who have come for your newspapers, universities, public schools and your children. The leaders who think they can reach out to 'progressive' voters do not realize that they are dancing with a devil who will outplay them."

Does that sound silly to you? Great. Glad to hear it.

And, if so, you have absolutley no idea what is being discussed by many of the world's smartest, most powerful and most influential people. Constantly.

Why is this confusing? Well, no one I know sees Joe Biden as communist. They don't even see the Democratic party leadership as communist. They view the party as opportunistic and naive in thinking that Democrats can allow violent pathological revolutionaries into the big blue tent with a simple coat of blue paint and a bargain basement rebrand to 'Deconstruct the patriarchy' and 'Decolonize', 'Defund', and otherwise 'Reform' our society while quietly waiting for their real moment.

I'm sorry if this sounds funny to some of you who can't imagine opposing Biden for these reasons. If so, it just means you have no clue...as in ZERO...as to what is going on in a pivotal part of the shift towards Trump.

I just wanted to bring this up because it is barely being discussed in mainstream media:

"It's the Communism stupid."