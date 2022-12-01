The Establishment Is Using An Ideological Monopoly In Big Tech To Maintain Control

The news surrounding Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter and the political firestorm it has caused probably hasn't escaped most people. The platform which once represented the very root of leftist cancel culture and activist organization for attack mobs has suddenly been turned upside down. Musk's position appears to be a simple one: Free speech within the bounds of the law. He has so far made good on that promise, and the leftists are losing their collective hive mind because of it.

In the process of coping with the loss of their prize, leftist activists and establishment elitists in Big Tech and government have been searching for a way to undermine or sabotage Twitter. The bottom line? If they can't have it, they will try to burn it all down so that no one can have it.

This mentality has led to a rather predictable outcome, which is for corporations and Big Tech companies to exert economic leverage against Musk. Why? On the face of it the explanation is simple: They hate free speech. Specifically, though, they hate conservative and liberty minded speech.

The average leftist on Twitter will never challenge the establishment narrative. They are absolutely controlled and commonly regurgitate whatever claims the mainstream media makes on a daily basis without researching validity. Some conservatives do this as well, but then there is the rogue element, the large percentage of conservatives/libertarians that question the narrative and are willing to make a stand based on principles rather than pure emotions and fear. The idea that such people might have access to an open forum as vast as Twitter terrifies the powers that be.

The fascinating thing about the Twitter situation is that it reveals a much bigger underlying danger beyond the zealotry of the political left; massive collusion has been revealed between elements of government, corporations and the ideological mob.

It is hard to say how organized this collusion really is. The average woke activist is a useful idiot more so than a competent agent of destruction. But the system is clearly acting to protect itself from the thing it fears most – Fair debate and a level playing field. In response, they are willing to expose their existing monopoly to stop the shift.

This monopoly is partially economic, with only a small handful of companies in control of a large portion of the overall tech pie, but it is important to understand that it is more dangerous than other historic examples because this monopoly is an ideological monopoly.

In the past companies were primarily motivated by profit and would not sacrifice profit by alienating consumers and users with political zealotry. These day, however, all that has changed. Now companies fully discriminate according to political beliefs and are willing to lose untold billions in profits if it means doing damage to people they disagree with.

Leftists argue that this is an example of the “free market” at work, but that is a lie. It is in fact the the basis of control used within Marxist inspired societies – Marx, Lenin, Stalin and Mao all advocated for the use of denial of access to the economy and to society as a first line measure to control dissent. Their reasoning? If a person is in opposition to the foundations of the collective, then he is dangerous to the collective and therefore the collective must shun him to prevent him from causing harm. And of course, the elites get to decide what is in the best interests of the collective.

In fact, Marxists/socialists tend to treat ideological dissent as far worse that any typical crime such as theft or murder, because political dissent “hurts all of society” rather than one person or a handful of people.

This is the core rationale for the reactions on display against conservatives in our era, and denial of access is a weapon they have now deemed acceptable. They pretend as if it is nothing more than private businesses making independent decisions to not associate with certain types of people, but in truth it is a coordinated effort between ideological partners and often governments.

We saw this with the organized attack on the Parler social media platform and the use of Big Tech collusion as a means to remove them from app stores and from their own server. Now, leftists are demanding that the tactics used against Parler also be used against Twitter, with companies like Apple threatening Twitter's availability (according to Elon Musk) for download at their App Store.

Apple and Google control almost all major internet access for online companies via their app stores. Without download availability, social media companies stand to lose significant traffic and may even be put out of business over time.

In a move that was once unthinkable only a few years ago, Big Tech corporations are acting on partisan motives to subdue and destroy any social media outlet that presents a legitimate threat to the ideological monopoly. And it won't stop there – It is likely we will see the targeting of other websites and individuals in due course.

Internet server providers, search engines and even banks may act to completely cut off businesses run by conservatives. We have seen some examples of this (gun manufacturers come to mind), but as the establishment becomes threatened by a balancing of political engagement we are liable to see far more discrimination.

Monopolies are illegal and they are anti-free market, but the definition of monopoly is too limited. Economic monopolies are not the only threat to our freedom, now we must also worry about ideological monopolies within the corporate world and their power to limit free speech by extorting media sites and businesses into self censorship.