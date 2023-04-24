Is Everybody Lying?

Authored by John Rubino via Substack,

It took a while, but some of the biggest “official narrative” scams and cons of the past few years are finally being exposed.

High-ranking US officials have apparently been lying about public health, election integrity, and (of course) war. Among the things that have just come to light:

The Secretary of State created the laptop letter

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken is being investigated by the Committee on the Judiciary and the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence for his prominent role in persuading 51 former intelligence officials to falsely discredit the “New York Post story regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop as supposed Russian disinformation” during the 2020 Presidential election. The intelligence assessment led to a nearly blanket censorship of investigative stories exposing the alleged corruption. During the campaign, Blinken was a senior campaign advisor to then former Vice President Joe Biden and recruited the direct assistance of then former Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) Michael Morell, who was one of the 51 signatories of the public statement.

The CDC director lied about vaccine efficacy

In a hearing Wednesday, Rochelle Walensky told the House Appropriations subcommittee that funds her agency that COVID vaccines only stopped preventing transmission of the virus due to "an evolution of science," contradicting her own agency's uncertainty about the products during the early mass vaccination campaign and its contemporaneous data. The exchange was prompted by Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) reminding Walensky that she told MSNBC host Rachel Maddow March 29, 2021 that CDC data suggest "vaccinated people do not carry the virus" or "get sick," based on both clinical trials and "real-world data." Walensky responded that the statement was true at the time, when the "wild-type" virus was dominant, but then revised it by saying "even if they got sick" infected people could not transmit COVID. Because of the "evolution of the virus" that's no longer true, she told Clyde. Hearing watchers quickly noted the CDC pulled the rug out from Walensky three days after her Maddow interview in a statement to The New York Times. "The evidence isn't clear" on transmission by "fully vaccinated" people, which is "possible," the agency said.

Fauci lied about using Twitter to push vaccinations

“A lot of people are spouting out a lot of things about me and Twitter,” Fauci told Fox News. “I’ve never had a Twitter account. I don’t intend on having a Twitter account, and I’ve had nothing to do with Twitter. So I don’t know what they’re talking about when they say that.” Fauci made similar claims during an almost 7-hour deposition. While under oath, the then-medical advisor to President Biden denied using Twitter or even paying attention to social media. “I don’t do social media.” “Since I don’t have a Twitter account, I don’t see tweets.” “I’m so dissociated from social media … I’ve never gotten involved in any of that.” “The social media and Twitter, I told you, I don’t have a Twitter account. I don’t tweet. I don’t do Facebook. I don’t do anything.” Not true according to a new Twitter File showing Anthony Fauci…taking over the White House’s Twitter account. “Dr. Anthony Fauci did an account takeover for @WHCOVIDResponse,” reads a Twitter internal COVID-19 monthly update.

Recent Pentagon leaks show everyone was lying to everyone else

Among other things, recent leaks showed South Korean leaders avoiding calls from US officials trying to convince them to arm Ukraine, Egypt secretly sending weapons to Russia, Hungary labeling the US an “adversary,” the US and Ukraine both lying about the state of Ukraine’s military. Scariest of all, the US now has soldiers operating secretly on Ukrainian soil.

Speculation is now rife that the strange circumstances of this leak point to it being a false flag designed to justify expanded surveillance of online forums. Before dismissing this out of hand, recall that many, if not most of the past few years’ conspiracy theories have turned out to be true.

In 2019 — before the pandemic — the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation invested $55 million in vaccine startup BioNTech. Gates then spent the next two years telling everyone who would listen that covid was deadly and the new vaccines were our only hope for survival. In 2022 he cashed out for a massive profit — and then immediately started saying things like this:

We also need to fix the three problems of [COVID-19] vaccines. The current vaccines are not infection-blocking. They’re not broad, so when new variants come up you lose protection, and they have very short duration, particularly in the people who matter, which are old people.

What we have here is a classic pump ‘n dump of the type employed by scuzzy hedge funds and low-rent investment banks to fleece their sheep. It’s illegal but also hard to prove, and Gates is part of the “too big to jail” aristocracy, so his stock manipulation will go unpunished.

What does all this mean?

It means Wake Up, virtually everything you see or hear on corporate media outlets or in government briefings has been shaped not to clarify or educate but to further a narrative that benefits one or another team. When truths occasionally emerge, they’re frequently part of a strategy to surround a Big Lie with enough verifiable data to make it seem plausible.

The solution? Seek out sources of information that aren’t operating as propaganda arms for corporations and/or governments. Many of those sources can be found here on Substack. Many others are on independent news outlets like this, this, this, and this.

Reality is out there. It’s just not available on CNN, MSNBC, Fox (with one apparent exception), or in the White House briefing room.