Leading 'Trump Russia Hoax' Propagandist's Wife Indicted As Foreign Spy

Max Boot - a big fan of 'forever wars' who laundered Trump-Russia conspiracy theories through the Washington Post - is married to a South Korean spy who used to work for the CIA, and is a senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations (now on 'administrative leave) - according to a new indictment revealed on Wednesday.

Boot's wife, Sue Mi Terry, 54, a native of Seoul living in Manhattan, used her position as a foreign policy expert to trade access to top US officials in exchange for luxury goods and 'high-end sushi dinners,' according to the indictment.

Terry allegedly began spying for South Korea in October 2013, five years after she left the CIA, and three years before Boot began calling Donald Trump a Russian asset.

Max Boot, one of the chief purveyors of the "Russian asset" narrative, is married to an unregistered foreign agent? And she has been indicted for selling access, accepting bribes, sharing non-public info with South Korean officials, etc.?



That ... you couldn't write that. https://t.co/7gkfFVbWD6 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 17, 2024

Terry is accused of having "disclosed sensitive US government information to South Korean intelligence and used her position to influence US policy in favor of South Korea" over the course of a decade, in exchange for "money and luxury gifts," FBI Acting Assistant Director in Charge Christie M. Curtis said in a statement.

From 2001-2011, Terry served in a range of US government positions - including as a CIA analyst, as well as Director for Korea, Japan, and Oceanic Affairs for the White House National Security Council, the Post reports.

According to the indictment, a South Korean spy bought Terry a Dolce & Gabbana coat from a Chevy Chase, Maryland store in November of 2019 - which she returned days later for a $4,100 Christian Dior coat.

The spies also funneled over $37,000 to a public policy program on Korean affairs run by Terry - who never registered as a foreign agent with the DOJ, and had been warned by the FBI in 2014 that she could be a target for illegal foreign influence.

Meanwhile, she was passing intelligence to her South Korean handler according to the indictment:

For instance, Terry delivered handwritten notes about a private North Korea-related June 2022 meeting with the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to her South Korean intelligence handler who picked her up in a car minutes later, according to the indictment unsealed Tuesday. Weeks after that, Terry hosted a happy hour – at her handlers’ behest – where she allowed the South Korean spy to mingle with congressional staffers while posing as a diplomat, the filing charges. -NY Post

The indictment also details how Terry was "visibly nervous" in a voluntary interview with the feds, and eventually admitted to having met with her South Korean handler after initially claiming she did not know his name.

Terry was released after posting a $500,000 bond during her initial appearance in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday, and faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

"What are all these meetings and phone calls with South Korean officials about? Also, where are all these designer handbags coming from? There are no charges on our cards. It's probably nothing. Anyway, here I go national securitizing again!" — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) July 17, 2024

What's more, Boot and Terry co-published South Korean propaganda in the Washington Post...

Today we found out via an indictment that one of the Washington Post's columnists, Max Boot, published a piece with his wife about South Korea based on talking points from that government while his wife was allegedly acting as a foreign agent for them.https://t.co/m3PoNODIVO pic.twitter.com/8l1COr43ny — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 17, 2024

Max Boot co-wrote and WaPo published a column on US Korea relations with his wife who is also a Korean spy. pic.twitter.com/NzDxayA2MS — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 17, 2024

Boot also had the back of Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA), who allegedly banged a Chinese spy.

Today we found out via an indictment that one of the Washington Post's columnists, Max Boot, published a piece with his wife about South Korea based on talking points from that government while his wife was allegedly acting as a foreign agent for them.https://t.co/m3PoNODIVO pic.twitter.com/8l1COr43ny — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 17, 2024

Amazing...