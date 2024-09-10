"Excuse Me, Are You His Daughter?": 1995 Clip Of Willie Brown Side-Piece Kamala Resurfaces

As we all know, Kamala Harris' political career was launched into orbit after former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, who she was banging, flipped Harris into the ultimate position: power.

In 1994, Brown appointed Harris unemployment insurance appeals board. She then worked her way then the California Medical Assistance Commission. Then in 2000, while Willie Brown was Mayor of SF, Harris got a job at City Hall working underneath city attorney Louise Renne, as well. In 2001, she dated talk show host Montel Williams.

Harris eventually went on to become San Francisco District Attorney, the Attorney General of California, a US Senator, Joe Biden's running mate in the 2020 US election, and now - Vice President - whose staff absolutely hates her.

In 1995, with Harris at the peak of pleasing Willie's willy in exchange for a career, one reporter asked her a key question while she was out with Brown - 30 years her senior: "Are you his daughter?"

🚨HOLY SH!T🚨



This is an unearthed ABC profile of San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown in 1995.



Your jaw is about to hit the floor… pic.twitter.com/W6oO30AUY6 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 10, 2024

Meanwhile, for some real insight into Harris' career in California, Guy Saperstein wrote last year:

My career was as a trial lawyer in the SF Bay Area. The mayor and later Speaker of the California Assembly, Willie Brown, was a personal friend and political supporter of trial lawyers. I loved Willie. He was smart, politically gifted — he supported everything I ever asked him for — and funny. Willie defined the word “dapper.” We'd go shopping at the same store, Wilkes Bashford, where he was the King. He would always tell the staff, “Now, you take care of my white buddy Guy. Whites are not blessed with my good taste, so help the poor boy.” Willie had more charm than ten white boys.

Willie was married and estranged from his wife. It was well-known he had a young — 30 years younger — black girlfriend. He didn't even try to hide it. The girlfriend was Kamala Harris, then a nondescript assistant city attorney. Next thing I knew, Kamala was running for District Attorney, supported by Willie's powerful political machine against the then DA, Terence Hallinan, a progressive. Willie's machine won and Kamala became San Francisco DA.

Next next thing I knew, assistant San Francisco DAs were calling me and asking, “Where is Kamala?” They knew I was a friend of Willie's. Apparently, she wasn't showing up for work.

A few months later, I read that Kamala had been read the riot act by a solid Democratic judge for not maintaining good chain of custody for evidence. “Chain of custody” is a legal term which means that the evidence you submit to the court is that same uncontaminated evidence you seized at the crime scene. Before I became a civil rights class action lawyer, I did 50 criminal jury trials, and chain of custody was never an issue because the DA would do his/her job competently and insure that the correct evidence was presented to the court. But that was before Kamala's laziness set new standards.

Kamala was hauled before three liberal judges who were outraged by her sloppiness. In response, Kamala lied under oath to all of them, trying to blame it on the police department crime lab, but that was total bullshit. When an attorney presents evidence to a court, she or he vouches for it. Kamala should have been disbarred as a result, but San Francisco is a liberal “old boys” network, and liberals protect even lying, unethical DAs.

When the dust cleared, 1,100 FELONIES had to be dismissed — and by Democratic judges. In the history of American jurisprudence, I don't think this has ever happened. Just think of what it means to have 1,100 felonies dismissed for defective chain-of-custody. Harris was willing to allow 1,100 people to go to prison for years because she wouldn't admit her errors.

* * *