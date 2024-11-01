Execute Her? Fake News Invents New Outrage When Trump Suggests Liz Cheney Serve In Wars She Promotes

The left has fabricated a new hit on Donald Trump - suggesting that he said Liz Cheney should be executed after he clearly said she should fight in the wars she advocates for.

While discussing Cheney with Tucker Carlson, Trump said:

"She's a radical war hawk. Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, ok? Let's see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face.

"You know they're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building saying 'oh gee, let's send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy."

🚨TRUMP: "Dick Cheney's daughter is a very dumb individual. She's a radical war hawk. Let's put her with a rifle standing there with 9 barrels shooting at her, let's see how she feels about it when the guns trained on her face. They're all war hawks when they're sitting in… pic.twitter.com/Wzq4BBiP8C — Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) November 1, 2024

Here's Drudge:

Here's CNN:

WATCH: Donald Trump suggests @Liz_Cheney should be fired upon



It's an escalation of his violent rhetoric



My open of today's @CNNThisMorning



Cheney just responded to Trump -- shown below https://t.co/85RJ5VGZG3 pic.twitter.com/oxV0taVsEk — Kasie Hunt (@kasie) November 1, 2024

CNBC's Jim Cramer and Karl Quesadilla:

On @CNBC @jimcramer & @carlquintanilla said multiple times Trump said Liz Cheney should face a firing squad. Has journalism become a bad game of telephone, where each misquotes the next outlet? Again, @NBCNews constantly chides X about misinformation, but let's this crap air. https://t.co/T9qgCXyHNM — Charlie Harper (@CharlieBHarper) November 1, 2024

Here's Politico senior political columnist repeating the 'firing squad' lie (Jonathan you typically don't give the condemned their own rifle in a firing squad situation):

And the willingness to explain away, well-what-he-really-meant by the firing squad is my point: no price too steep to pay to rationalize an aberrant figure https://t.co/lfvZq2pQOz — Jonathan Martin (@jmart) November 1, 2024

KamalaHQ seized and pounced:

You're spreading propaganda, again! Watch his full remarks!



President Trump was talking about how Liz Cheney wants to send America’s sons and daughters to fight in wars despite never being in a war herself. pic.twitter.com/oWr1eEIEoV — Eddie (@Eddies_X) November 1, 2024

Anyone with an IQ north of double-digits sees this for what it is:

Even a Vox reporter is honest enough not only to tell corporate media that they're outright lying about what Trump said about Liz Cheney, but that it's what liberals said for decades.



And yes: if Trump called for a firing squad, why we he say Liz should be given a rifle?😂 https://t.co/MfURnUxfmj — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 1, 2024

I understand the muppet babies for whom this is their first election, but seasoned journalists? “Chickenhawk” and “would you send your own son??” were standard lines 2002-2008. Not a single human being thought the Michael Moore’s of the world were threatening Bush and Cheney. https://t.co/mMfUbzEAaL — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) November 1, 2024

@CNBC



Trump never threatened Cheney you fucking headline liars. Educate yourself. Show the clip of the Tucker interview liberal assholes.



This show with activist Carl Quantnilla is a liberal cesspool. It’s unwatchable.



Lies lies and more liberal lies! — CrashDavis (@CrashDavis8) November 1, 2024

I don’t support Donald Trump but I also don’t support journalists lying to their audiences, and when he says (paraphrased) “these pro-war people wouldn’t be talking such a big game if they were on the front lines” it is actually not the same thing as saying they should be shot https://t.co/kyVtfjkv8e — Kat Rosenfield (@katrosenfield) November 1, 2024

