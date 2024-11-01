print-icon
Execute Her? Fake News Invents New Outrage When Trump Suggests Liz Cheney Serve In Wars She Promotes

by Tyler Durden
The left has fabricated a new hit on Donald Trump - suggesting that he said Liz Cheney should be executed after he clearly said she should fight in the wars she advocates for.

While discussing Cheney with Tucker Carlson, Trump said:

"She's a radical war hawk. Let's put her with a rifle standing there with nine barrels shooting at her, ok? Let's see how she feels about it, you know, when the guns are trained on her face.

"You know they're all war hawks when they're sitting in Washington in a nice building saying 'oh gee, let's send 10,000 troops right into the mouth of the enemy."

Here's Drudge:

Here's CNN:

CNBC's Jim Cramer and Karl Quesadilla:

Here's Politico senior political columnist repeating the 'firing squad' lie (Jonathan you typically don't give the condemned their own rifle in a firing squad situation):

KamalaHQ seized and pounced:

Anyone with an IQ north of double-digits sees this for what it is:

Meanwhile...

