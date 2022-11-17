Extinction Rebellion Activists Have Worn Out Their Welcome And The Public Is Angry

When does activism for a cause turn into a narcissistic agenda for attention and self gratification? There's a fine line, and the Extinction Rebellion movement has surely crossed it with their incessant and self-indulgent drama.

This week, motorists in France were greeted with yet another Extinction group trying to glue themselves to the pavement of a major thoroughfare to block traffic in the name of stopping climate change. However, this time drivers did not simply sit around waiting for the police to arrive; instead, they began dragging the activists off the road by force.

This incident is part of a growing frustration among normal people in response to climate cultism, with the Extinction Rebellion movement making up the bulk of the worst events. In the past several months there have been an increasing number of traffic disruptions and acts of vandalism. The most prominent actions include the attempted destruction of major works of art in national museums, many of them painted centuries before carbon “pollution” was an issue.

This too has prompted museums to become more aggressive in stopping activists from using vandalism as a means to get attention.

The inevitable outcome is obvious – The activists are going to start getting hurt. If the cause was based in reality then the hostility from the public might be diminished, but the cause is fraudulent. There is no man-made global warming and carbon pollution is not a threat to the future of the planet.

All the talk of global warming in the media might make people believe that the Earth is rapidly plunging into a hot cauldron of doom, but the truth according to the numbers of climate scientists is that the Earth's temperature has risen less than 1°C in the past 100 years. That's right, the Earth is supposed to be on the verge of Apocalypse because of less than ONE DEGREE of heat.

But what about context? Has the Earth ever been this hot before? And if so, what caused it?

In fact, the Earth has been much hotter in the past, and there is no evidence that carbon pollution was a singular trigger. Certainly, man-made carbon was not a factor in any previous heating event in the Earth's history.

So what is climate change hysteria and the Extinction Rebellion really all about? In the case of activists the issue is a need for rebellion and desperation for a cause. These are people who have far too much time on their hands and a feeling of inadequacy in life. In order to bring meaning to their hapless existence, they have attached themselves to the climate agenda without researching the circumstances and data.

In the case of the corporate media and global climate institutions funded by the UN and various governments, the issue is control. Climate change legislation along with carbon taxation gives the establishment the ability to micromanage almost all food production, manufacturing, resource development and energy usage. Not to mention, it creates an excuse for the implementation of population controls.

In a world where the UN and Extinction activists get their way, there might be a very real extinction involving mass reduction in energy output, the decline of the global economy and available agriculture. The world cannot sustain on green technology which is highly inefficient and incredibly costly. Oil, gas coal and perhaps nuclear power are the only practical resources to maintain our current civilization. But maybe that's the point?

Maybe the ultimate goal is to create a production environment that is so restrictive that only governments can manage it, while private businesses are forced out of the market. Maybe the goal is to make production and economy into a point of leverage that can be used to muscle the public into compliance with more authoritarian designs. Maybe climate change is nothing more than a springboard for tyranny.

As The Club Of Rome, a group of globalists sponsored by the UN, once stated in their book 'The First Global Revolution':

“In searching for a common enemy against whom we can unite, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like, would fit the bill. In their totality and their interactions these phenomena do constitute a common threat which must be confronted by everyone together. But in designating these dangers as the enemy, we fall into the trap, which we have already warned readers about, namely mistaking symptoms for causes. All these dangers are caused by human intervention in natural processes, and it is only through changed attitudes and behaviour that they can be overcome. The real enemy then is humanity itself.”

The quote comes from Chapter 5 of the treatise titled The Vacuum, which covers the concept of global government. It suggests that global warming and environmental hysteria are not actual threats, but fabricated dragons created for gullible activists to slay. Not only that, but these dragons are creations of human existence and subsistence. The only way to kill these paper thin dragons is total centralization, giving governments and global institutions ultimate power to “save humanity from itself.” How convenient for the globalists.

The activists on the the other hand as simply useful idiots being used to set fires to western civilization, to create havoc and inspire a sense of impending climate catastrophe that will never come. They might believe that once carbon controls are put in place they will have earned a seat a the table, or that their future's within the establishment edifice are assured. This is probably not the case. As history often shows with these kinds of movements, once the activists have served their purpose the elites do away with them.