Extinction Rebellion Founder Outed As Diesel-Using, Packaged-Fruit-Buying Hypocrite

A co-founder of Extinction Rebellion -- the environmental group that's widely loathed for stunts like smashing windows, splashing paint on works of art and glueing themselves to runways and roads -- has been accused of hypocrisy after she was photographed driving a diesel car and buying a variety of packaged, non-local foods.

Eco-activists from the #ExtinctionRebellion affiliated group ,'Vegetable Future' group pour syrup and beetroot juice - to represent petrol and blood - over displays at Egyptian museum in #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/9Jh2J57cyr — Hans Solo (@thandojo) November 14, 2022

Gail Bradbrook, who in 2018 helped launch the fanatical climate-panic organization, has herself participated in multiple acts of vandalism in a purported drive to reduce the use of fossil fuels.

Gail Bradbrook smashing a window at the UK Department of Transportation (AFP via The Sun)

This week, however, Bradbrook was spotted by an eagle-eyed observer at a Waitrose supermarket loading up on a variety of decidedly non-local, organic foods.

"Out-of-season fruit and vegetables generate the highest emissions as they often need to be refrigerated while being transported," reported The Sun, which used the environmental website Foodmiles.com to calculate how far Bradbrook's goodies traveled aboard carbon-spewing conveyances:

“The contents of this woman’s shopping trolley speaks volumes about the hypocrisy of people who think nothing of causing chaos," said Tory MP Chris Loder. “It would be hilarious if it wasn’t so predictable. Extinction Rebellion’s leaders clearly live by the mantra, ‘Do as I say, not as I do’.”

Bradbrook's neighbors have condemned her untended yard

Bradbrook then left the Stroud, Gloucestershire store in a 2013-model diesel-burning car. Unlike many of the victims of her organization, she wasn't impeded by a "climate awareness" roadblock. We can only hope that when she got home, she splashed paint across her car to teach herself a lesson.

Bradbrook left the supermarket in a diesel-powered car (via The Sun)

One onlooker summarized the spectacle this way: “Buying fruit flown halfway round the world in non-recyclable packaging then driving home in a ­diesel motor — what a towering hypocrite."

Bradbrook has previously come under fire for her car. In a flimsy defense, she bemoaned the lack of public transportation and the high prices of electric vehicles, and said she needed to take her kids to athletic activities.

Bradbrook's humiliation comes as Just Stop Oil, an Extinction Rebellion fellow-traveller, says it won't rule out disrupting the May 8 coronation of King Charles.