Failed Trump Assassin Had A List Of Everywhere Trump Would Be August To October

The deranged leftist who attempted to kill president Trump was in possession of a list of venues and events where the GOP nominee was going to appear, according to a detention filing.

Ryan Routh appeared in court Monday charged with two federal gun crimes: Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession, and receipt of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

The man suspected by the FBI of planning to kill former Pres. Trump possessed a list that included dates from August to October of venues where Trump had appeared or was expected to be, prosecutors said in a detention filing on Monday. @kfaulders reports. https://t.co/0YOKUObLBP pic.twitter.com/Dh12qeIiKI — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) September 23, 2024

DOJ prosecutors noted that Routh also conducted several reconnaissance trips to Trump’s West Palm Beach golf course and his Mar-a-Lago residence months before he was caught.

Prosecutors said Ryan Routh is suspected to have traveled near the golf course and Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort multiple times in the month leading up to his arrest. https://t.co/s7kkCyKpWY — Katherine Faulders (@KFaulders) September 23, 2024

Routh’s apparent knowledge of intimate details of Trump’s schedule has led many to question where he got it from, with Rep. Eli Crane even suggesting there could be a mole within the Secret Service who is intent on seeing Trump killed.

It also emerged that Routh weirdly wrote a letter addressed “Dear world” outlining how he had tried to assassinate Trump, but had failed. Within the letter he offers $150,000 to anyone who can finish the job.

The DOJ filed the letter along with other materials contained within a box that Routh left with someone he knew.

The filing states, “On September 18, 2024, law enforcement was contacted by a civilian witness who stated that ROUTH had dropped off a box at his residence several months prior. After learning of the September 15, 2024, incident at Trump International, the witness opened the box. The witness stated the box contained ammunition, a metal pipe, miscellaneous building materials, tools, four phones, and various letters. One handwritten letter, addressed to ‘The World,’ stated, among other things, ‘This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster. It is up to you now to finish the job; and I will offer $150,000 to whomever can complete the job.’“

Images of the letter are now all over the internet.

Ryan Routh failed to assassinate President Donald Trump.



Routh is now offering a $150,000 bounty for whomever kills President Trump.



The DOJ released the letter.



Why would the DOJ publicly release this letter?



I have an idea--they're all in on it.



They all want him dead.… pic.twitter.com/UCmI9PuZMJ — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) September 23, 2024

The immediate question arising from this is why has the DOJ made public, in open court with no redactions, a direct call from a violent lunatic to target Trump for yet another assassination attempt?

Donald Trump Jr. is asking the same question.

His motives are unknown folks!!!! DOJ releasing this in a week but not the trans killer manifesto for months isn’t signaling anything. — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 23, 2024

Meanwhile, Trump himself sent out an email to supporters Monday describing the federal charges brought against Routh as a “slap on the wrist”

Trump wrote, “The Kamala Harris/Joe Biden Department of Justice and FBI are mishandling and downplaying the second assassination attempt on my life since July.”

He added, “The charges brought against the maniac assassin are a slap on the wrist. It’s no wonder, since the DOJ and FBI have been coming after me nonstop with Weaponized Lawfare since I announced my first Historic Campaign for the Presidency.”

Trump continued, “The DOJ and FBI have a Conflict of Interest since they have been obsessed with ‘Getting Trump’ for so long,” adding “It’s very difficult to trust the Biden/Harris DOJ/FBI to investigate the assassination attempts, due to Election Interference and the FAKE CASES brought against me, including their control over local D.A.s and A.G.s.”

“Shockingly, after the bullet went through my ear on that fateful day in Butler, Pennsylvania, the FBI Director went before Congress and falsely said that it may not have been a bullet, ‘It was just glass or shrapnel’ – a lie condemned by even my worst enemies. What he said was disgraceful, especially since it was witnessed LIVE by millions of people, and he was forced to immediately retract,” Trump further urged.

“If the DOJ and FBI cannot do their job honestly and without bias,” Trump continued, “and hold the aspiring assassin responsible to the full extent of the Law, Governor Ron DeSantis and the State of Florida have already agreed to take the lead on the investigation and prosecution.”

He concluded, “Florida charges would be much more serious than the ones the FBI has announced. The TRUTH would be followed, wherever it leads. OUR JUSTICE SYSTEM IS CORRUPT AND DISCREDITED, especially as it pertains to the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump. LET FLORIDA HANDLE THE CASE!”

