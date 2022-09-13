Failing Forward? Fired CNN Host Brian Stelter Gets Harvard Fellowship

Disgraced ex-CNN personality Brian Stelter has landed a new gig since he was fired by the struggling network as part of their effort to regain credibility.

This fall, the former "Reliable Sources" host - who breathlessly peddled Russiagate and other far-left conspiracy theories for half-a-decade - will be joining the Harvard Kennedy School's Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Safety.

"Personal news: I’m joining the @ShorensteinCtr at Harvard Kennedy School," Stelter tweeted. "This fall I’ll be the Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow, convening discussions, some of which will be live-streamed. Grateful to @nancygibbs and her team for the home!"

Personal news: I'm joining the @ShorensteinCtr at Harvard Kennedy School. This fall I'll be the Walter Shorenstein Media and Democracy Fellow, convening discussions, some of which will be live-streamed. Grateful to @nancygibbs and her team for the home! https://t.co/cOD0SyeuwE — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 12, 2022

Harvard confirmed the move, reporting that Stelter "will convene a series of discussions about threats to democracy and the range of potential responses from the news media."

Stelter was hired by CNN in 2013 from the New York Times, where he was essentially their Taylor Lorenz. In addition to hosting "Reliable Sources," Stelter produced a daily email newsletter about the media for CNN.