Father Of Child Killed By Haitian Migrant Says He 'Wishes His Son Had Been Killed By A White Man'

Springfield, OH has entered the media spotlight in recent weeks in large part due to the massive influx of Haitian aliens pouring into the town through Biden Administration relocation programs. Springfield's native born population of 60,000 has been overwhelmed by over 20,000 such migrants shipped to the area in the span of a couple years. The cultural shock for the locals has been extensive.

One tragedy that has resulted from this great replacement was the death of 11-year-old Aidan Clark. The man who killed Aiden Clark is a 36-year-old Haitian named Hermanio Joseph, and he entered the US illegally.

It happened on the first day of school in 2023 on state Route 41. Joseph’s vehicle reportedly went left-of-center, forcing the school bus driver to swerve onto the shoulder. The vehicles collided and the bus went off the road and down into an embankment, overturning. Aiden was killed when he was ejected from the bus, authorities said. Another 26 students were hospitalized.

Joseph was ultimately convicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and vehicular homicide.and sentenced to between 9 and13 years in prison. However, the parents of Aidan Clark now say they wish their son had been 'killed by a 60-year-old white man' instead.

Aiden’s father Nathan Clark appeared before the Springfield City Commission on Tuesday at an event organized by local politicians designed to "debunk" (lie about) the rising complaints of migrants killing and eating local pets and wildlife.

Nathan addressed what he perceives as “hate” directed toward the growing immigrant community:

“I wish that my son, Aiden Clark, was killed by a 60-year-old white man."



"I wish that my son Aiden Clark was killed by a 60-year-old white man. I bet you never thought anyone would say something so blunt. But if that guy killed my 11-year-old son, the incessant group of hate-spewing people would never leave us alone. The last thing we need is the worst day of our lives violently and constantly shoved in our faces. But even that’s not good enough for them. They take it one step further. They make it seem like our wonderful Aiden appreciates all your hate; that we should follow your hate. And look what it’s done to us. We have to get up here and beg them to stop. Using Aiden as a political tool is, to say the least, reprehensible for any political purpose. Speaking of morally bankrupt, politicians [Republican U.S. Senate candidate] Bernie Moreno, [Republican U.S. Rep.] Chip Roy, [Republican vice-presidential candidate] JD Vance and [former Republican president] Donald Trump — they have spoken my son’s name and used his death for political gain. This needs to stop now..."

Clark went on to deny the claims of migrant animal abuse and attacked Republicans on multiple occasions for making his son's death "political", even though his speech was clearly politically motivated. He also defended the image of Hermanio Joseph, saying that the event was an 'accident.'

The commission press event was designed to mislead the American public about reports of migrant animal killings. Springfield Mayor Rob Rue said claims of geese or ducks from parks being killed and eaten are unsubstantiated.

The incidents are in fact real.

Multiple police reports have been made in the area with locals complaining about a rise in missing pets and identifying migrants killing and taking animals.

Here is the official police report showing that the 911 call took place on August 26th - Weeks before the rumors about Haitian Migrants killing park animals went viral. pic.twitter.com/uNn9Pzcfo4 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 11, 2024

A Springfield resident told City Council: "They’re in the parks grabbing ducks, cutting their heads off, and eating them"



Call me crazy but if I lived in a town where 20,000 migrants got dropped off and my neighbor said this, I wouldn’t let my cat outsidepic.twitter.com/fTga8veq1Q — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) September 10, 2024

The Ohio Attorney General has backed Trump's claims, stating that the reports of at least some migrant animal killings are indeed credible.

The attempted cover-up of these incidences seems familiar. It is very similar to the attempted cover-up of Venezuelan gangs creating havoc and taking over apartment complexes in Aurora, CO. A situation which was quickly proven to be a reality.

The establishment media and Democrats are trying to hide the negative effects of open border policies. They would have Americans believe that these incidences and the death of Aiden Clark are unrelated.

They dig up the parents of Aiden Clark to attack Donald Trump and Republicans on the animal issue while they wish out loud that their son had been killed by a white man.

Except, he wasn't killed by a white man, he was killed by an illegal immigrant from Haiti who was convicted of vehicular homicide. And if the Biden Administration wasn't importing homicidal aliens from third world countries, the boy would still be alive today. This is a fact. The Clark press speech is not just an expression of the sad nature of progressive white guilt, it also reveals a stark desperation among Democrats.

The truth matters. The truth on the destructive nature of multiculturalism and open borders certainly matters. The third world and the western world do not mix. The progressive left realizes that this issue is an incredible weakness for their aspirations to political power and it only makes sense that they would try to hide the symptoms as much as possible until November. The fact that they feel the need to lie shows that they know what they are doing is malicious.