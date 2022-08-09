"The FBI Is Corrupt": Mark Levin Goes Nuclear Over Trump Raid, Slams 'Silent' GOP Leadership

Fox News host Mark Levin went nuclear on Monday night in response to the FBI raid on Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on Monday, reportedly in connection with documents that the former president took home after leaving office in 2021.

"This was well orchestrated, so this has been going on for weeks," Levin told host Sean Hannity. "Now, you keep asking your guests, what’s the justification? There is no justification. What’s he going to say tomorrow, the attorney general? Here’s my guess: ‘We’ve been negotiating with Trump and his lawyers since February when we found out they had this information. We were getting nowhere, and then we know or we heard that some documents were being destroyed."

Levin also noted that photos shared by New York Times columnist Maggie Haberman purporting to show official documents with Trump's handwriting on them in White House toilets.

(Except... it isn't Trump's handwriting)

Is there a Toiletgate stenographer out there who'd like to explain this?



h/t @Titania977 pic.twitter.com/EjJwgz2Gho — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) August 8, 2022

"There is no justification for sending 30 friggin’ FBI agents to the former president’s compound in Mar-a-Lago in early morning and conducting themselves this way or in any other cases in which they’ve done exactly the same thing," Levin continued, adding "The FBI is corrupt."

Levin called it "the worst attack on this republic in modern history," before slamming GOP leadership. (h/t Mediaite)

"This is the worst attack on this republic in modern history. Period," he said. "And it’s not just an attack on Donald Trump. It’s an attack on everybody who supports him. It’s an attack on anybody who dares to raise serious questions about Washington, D.C., and the establishment in both parties. I haven’t heard a damn thing from the Republican leadership in the Senate! Have you? Not one of those guys has put out a statement. Because they’re weak. That’s why."