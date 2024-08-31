FBI Repeatedly Botches Child Abuse Investigations, New Report Finds

A scathing new report from the U.S. Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) has found that the FBI has repeatedly failed to comply with its own policies and federal laws regarding the handling of tips on child sexual abuse. The audit, which follows up on the infamous mishandling of allegations against former USA Gymnastics physician Lawrence Nassar, uncovered significant gaps in the bureau's response to serious allegations involving suspected child abuse.

The audit, covering the period between October 2021 and February 2023, scrutinized 327 incidents of alleged hands-on sex offenses against children and found that the FBI has been non-compliant in key areas, including mandatory reporting, victim services, and timely responses to ongoing abuse. Particularly concerning is the revelation that 13% of the reviewed cases were flagged for immediate attention due to substantial deficiencies that could have left children in harm's way.

"We found the FBI does not document and process all incoming tips and allegations within Guardian and 40 percent of the incidents we reviewed did not include evidence that the FBI responded to an allegation involving active or ongoing child sexual abuse within 24 hours as required by FBI guidance," reads the report.

Gaps in Mandatory Reporting

According to the report, FBI employees failed to comply with mandatory reporting laws in 47% of incidents involving suspected child abuse. In some cases, there was no evidence that FBI employees had made the required reports to state or local law enforcement or social services agencies. The lack of compliance persisted despite updated training and policies implemented after the Nassar scandal aimed at ensuring FBI personnel understood their obligations as mandatory reporters.

"“In our review, we found that for 36 percent of eligible victims in our sample, there was no evidence that the victim received appropriate services or updates," reads the report.

Moreover, even when FBI employees did report suspected abuse, they often failed to do so within the 24-hour window required by FBI policy. The audit found that only 43% of the reports were made within the mandated timeframe, and just 17% of those reports were fully documented as required.

Investigations Left Stalled and Unaddressed

One of the most troubling findings of the audit was the significant number of cases where the FBI did not take timely or adequate action in response to allegations of child sexual abuse. In one instance, the bureau received a tip about a registered sex offender allegedly involved in ongoing abuse but took over a year to initiate any substantive investigative action. During this period of inaction, the subject reportedly victimized at least one additional minor.

Another case highlighted in the report involved a complaint of sex trafficking of minors that languished without investigation for nearly a year. The report notes that such delays could have catastrophic consequences, potentially allowing abusers to continue preying on children.

Victim Services Lacking

The report also points to deficiencies in providing victim services, a critical component of handling child sexual abuse cases. In 36% of eligible cases, the FBI failed to provide victims with information about available services or case status updates. The lack of victim engagement raises questions about the bureau's commitment to supporting those it is mandated to protect.

Internal Mismanagement and High Caseloads

The OIG's findings suggest that some of the FBI’s deficiencies stem from internal management issues, such as high caseloads among agents in its Crimes Against Children and Human Trafficking program. Agents often found themselves overwhelmed with cases, making it difficult to immediately respond to new allegations or properly document investigative steps.

The report calls for the FBI to re-evaluate the distribution of cases and enhance training for its employees to improve compliance with laws and policies governing child abuse investigations.

Looking Ahead

The OIG report comes as the FBI faces increased scrutiny from Congress and child advocacy groups regarding its handling of child abuse cases. The audit makes 11 recommendations for the FBI to improve its practices, including better oversight, stricter compliance with mandatory reporting laws, and enhanced victim support.

While the FBI has made some progress in addressing the issues identified in the Nassar report, the latest findings underscore the need for more comprehensive reforms. As child safety advocates demand accountability and action, the question remains: Will the FBI rise to the challenge, or will these failures continue to jeopardize the safety and well-being of the most vulnerable?