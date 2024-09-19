FBI Reveals That Iran Hacked Trump Campaign Materials And Gave Them To Biden/Harris

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

The AP is reporting that the FBI has uncovered evidence that Iranian hackers stole materials from the Trump campaign in the Summer and provided them to what was then the Biden/Harris campaign.

The report notes that the emails were sent to “people who were associated with Biden’s campaign” in June and July when he was still the Democratic nominee.

The FBI uncovered the “unsolicited” evidence as part of its efforts to investigate election interference.

The emails “contained an excerpt taken from stolen, non-public material from former President Trump’s campaign as text in the emails,” a government statement noted.

It is not known if the Biden/Harris campaign reviewed the materials.

Hilariously, however, the Harris campaign issued a statement saying that they were “victims” of the hack.

Last night in New York, Trump referred to the development, calling it “foreign election interference,” and charging that “Biden is working with Iran.”

President Trump: Today, three agencies of the Kamala Harris and Joe Biden administration released a report CONFIRMING that Iranian hackers hacked into Trump campaign email accounts and gave the Biden-Harris campaign stolen material.



It is clear that there is a concerted effort to undermine Trump’s campaign, with officials revealing in August that further internal communications were hacked and provided to at least three media organisations, with the perpetrators suspected to be Iranian hackers.

As we previously highlighted, the Secret Service also uncovered an assassination plot against Trump by Iran on the same weekend as the Butler shooting in July.

