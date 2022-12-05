FBI Warned Twitter Of 'Hack-And-Leak' Operation Before Hunter Biden Story Censored

Facebook wasn't the only company that received a tap on the shoulder from the FBI shortly before the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop bombshell.

According to a declaration filed with the Federal Elections Commission (FEC) in December 2020, the FBI and several other agencies warned Twitter's former head of Site Integrity, Yoel Roth, that "state actors" may attempt to leak hacked materials shortly before the 2020 election in an effort to influence the results.

According to Roth, the conversation happened during weekly meetings with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI.

"These expectations of hack-and-leak operations were discussed throughout 2020. I also learned in these meetings that there were rumors that a hack-and-leak operation would involve Hunter Biden," Roth claimed in the declaration.

As the Daily Caller notes, it's unclear when the discussion between Roth and the intelligence agencies occurred - but on Oct. 14, 2020 Twitter prohibited the story from being shared under the platform's former "hacked materials" policy.

As we now know, the answer is much less nefarious; Hunter Biden, a crackhead, abandoned his laptop at a Wilmington, Delaware repair shop on April 12, 2019. The owner, John Paul Mac Isaac, walked into the Albuquerque FBI office, where he explained what he had, but was rebuffed by agents. He was told basically, get lost. This was mid-September 2019.

Two months passed, when two FBI agents from the Wilmington FBI office–Joshua Williams and Mike Dzielak–came to Mac Issac's business. He offered immediately to give them the hard drive, no strings attached. Agents Williams and Dzielak declined to take the device.

Eight months later, Isaac provided a copy to then-President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who provided a copy of the hard drive to The Post.

Of course, none of that stopped the New York Times from lying about it just recently.

Hey @grynbaum & all the editor at the @nytimes: the laptop was not stolen. You know this, you know exactly how it came into the possession of the repair shop. The only reason to continue to lie about this is cover up their complicity in burying the original story. This ran today: pic.twitter.com/QCjCaiR5JZ — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 5, 2022

In August, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted to Joe Rogan that the FBI warned the company about "Russian propaganda" shortly before the laptop story broke at the Post.

"Basically, the background here is the FBI, I think, basically came to us- some folks on our team and was like, 'Hey, just so you know, like, you should be on high alert… We thought that there was a lot of Russian propaganda in the 2016 election. We have it on notice that, basically, there's about to be some kind of dump of that's similar to that. So just be vigilant," Zuckerberg told Rogan.

Zuckerberg expressed regret about suppressing a story that turned out to be the truth.

"Yeah, yeah. I mean, it sucks," he said, before defending the platform for letting others share the NY Post story, unlike Twitter.

"It's probably also the case of armchair quarterbacking, right?" replied Rogan, adding "Or at least Monday morning quarterbacking… because in the moment, you had reason to believe based on the FBI talking to you that it wasn't real and that there was going to be some propaganda. So what do you do?" Rogan said. "And then, if you just let it get out there and what if it changes the election and it turns out to be bulls---, that's a real problem. And I would imagine that those kinds of decisions are the most difficult."

Mark Zuckerberg tells Joe Rogan that the FBI reached out to Facebook to put them on notice that the Hunter Biden’s laptop story was similar to the previous Russian Propaganda and to be on high alert #joerogan #MarkZuckerberg #JRE pic.twitter.com/ojZHhK3isa — Giuseppe Mercadante (@itsmercadante) August 25, 2022

In late May, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) sought records from the DOJ regarding the work of Timothy Thibault, who was in charge at the Washington field office until late August - and was accused of sabotaging the Hunter Biden laptop investigation.

Thibault, among other things, made anti-Trump statements over social media in 2020 while he was helping to lead the FBI's probe of Hunter Biden, while his father, Joe Biden, was running for the White House. The FBI boss also retweeted a post by the Lincoln Project which called Trump "a psychologically broken, embittered and deeply unhappy man."

"Political bias should have no place at the FBI, and the effort to revive the FBI’s credibility can’t stop with his exit. We need accountability, which is why Congress must continue investigating and the inspector general must fully investigate as I’ve requested," he told the Times in a statement.

Meanwhile, several FBI whistleblowers told Grassley earlier this year that agents investigating Hunter Biden "opened an assessment which was used by an FBI headquarters team to improperly discredit negative Hunter Biden information as disinformation and caused investigative activity to cease," adding that his office received "a significant number of protected communications from highly credible whistleblowers" regarding the investigation.

Grassley added that "verified and verifiable derogatory information on Hunter Biden was falsely labeled as disinformation," according to the Washington Examiner.

reminder: big tech effectively acts as a DNC PR operation. pic.twitter.com/LhYGNKy3q5 — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) August 25, 2022

Meanwhile, it appears that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey was in the dark about what Yoel and General Council Vijaya Gadde were doing on behalf of the Democratic party.