FBI Whistleblower Reveals Biden DOJ Activated Counterterrorism Division Against Protesting Parents

House Republicans in the Judiciary Committee have sent a Tuesday letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland after an FBI whistleblower provided 'a protected disclosure' revealing that "the FBI's Counterterrorism Division is compiling and categorizing threat assessments related to parents, including a document directing FBI personnel to use a specific "threat tag" to track potential investigations."

The evidence - an email sent the day before Garland testified on October 21 - "referenced your October 4 directive to the FBI to address school board threats and notified FBI personnel about a new "threat tag" created by the Counterterrorism and Criminal Divisions."

"This disclosure provides specific evidence that federal law enforcement operationalized counterterrorism tools at the behest of a left-wing special interest group against concerned parents," the letter continues.

The new information directly contradicts Garland's sworn testimony.

This is the smoking gun. Attorney General Garland provided zero evidence that parents are engaging in credible threats or acts of violence. And yet, he mobilized the FBI Counterterrorism Division to use counterterrorism tools for investigating, tracking, and tagging parents. pic.twitter.com/PHpVIqvlBw — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 16, 2021

God bless the FBI whistleblower who risked his career to make these documents public. We salute you! — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) November 16, 2021

Garland notably came under fire last month during Congressional Testimony, where he denied "weaponizing" the FBI against parents opposed to Critical Race Theory and vaccine related mandates - using a flimsy memo from the National School Boards Association as justification. Of note, neither the memo nor the DOJ have provided specific examples of alleged 'threats' against school administrators.

The controversy began on Oct. 4, when Garland announced a concentrated effort to target 'any threats of violence, intimidation, and harassment' by parents toward school personnel. The disclosure came days after a national association of school boards asked the Biden administration to take “extraordinary measures” to prevent alleged threats against school staff that the association said was coming from parents who oppose mask mandates and the teaching of critical race theory.

According to the DOJ, a task was to be assembled to determine how to use federal resources to prosecute offending parents as well as how to advise state entities on prosecutions in cases where no federal law is broken. The Justice Department will also provide training to school staff on how to report threats from parents and preserve evidence to aid in investigation and prosecution.

In short:

Critical race theory isn’t real and isn’t being taught and you’ll be labeled a terrorist by the intelligence community if you say otherwise https://t.co/jsQrlfFUi9 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 16, 2021

Conflict of interest...

As we noted at the time, when it comes to conflicts of interest, Attorney General Merrick Garland appears to have a huge one.

Merrick's daughter, Rebecca Garland, is married to the co-founder of an education resource company that pushes critical race theory - which angry parents across the country are protesting. Taking matters into his own hands, AG Garland tapped the FBI on Monday to huddle with local leaders to address a "disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence" against teachers and school board members.

Conservative Treehouse writes:

Well, well, well… This is interesting. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland recently instructed the FBI to begin investigating parents who confront school board administrators over Critical Race Theory indoctrination material. The U.S. Department of Justice issued a memorandum to the FBI instructing them to initiate investigations of any parent attending a local school board meeting who might be viewed as confrontational, intimidating or harassing.

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s daughter is Rebecca Garland. In 2018 Rebecca Garland married Xan Tanner [LINK]. Mr. Xan Tanner is the current co-founder of a controversial education service company called Panorama Education. [LINK and LINK] Panorama Education is the “social learning” resource material provider to school districts and teachers that teach Critical Race Theory.

In short, absolutely nobody's watching the watchers.