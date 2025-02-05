FCC's Brendan Carr Launches Investigation Into Soros-Backed Radio Station That Outed Undercover ICE Agents

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr has launched an investigation into a radio station backed by left-wing billionaire activist George Soros that broadcasted the live locations of undercover Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

San Francisco-based KCBS 740 AM, one of the 200 Audacy radio stations bought by a Soros-backed group, came under fire after broadcasting the locations of ICE agents in the San Jose area during the January 26th edition of KCBS Radio Weekend News, where host Bret Burkhart was reporting on ICE raids in the areas. While reading a statement from San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan, Burkhart included a statement from the Santa Clara County Rapid Response Network - a left-wing "community defense project developed to protect immigrant families from deportation threats.

The Response Network reports, which Burkhart read on air, gave the color, make, and model of three unmarked vehicles as well as the specific locations of agents in the area.

At around 6:05 p.m. PT, @KCBSRadio, a prominent Bay Area radio station, reported live the vehicle descriptions of three alleged undercover @ICEgovERO @ICEgov vehicles in east San Jose, an area with violent Latino migrant gang activity.



The information put the law enforcement… — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 27, 2025

Chairman Carr thinks KCBS-AM may have violated licensing rules which require broadcasters to serve the public interest, and has sent a formal Letter of Inquiry to the station.

"I want to express my thanks and appreciation to DHS and ICE agents. These law enforcement professionals are honorably serving this country and carrying out vital missions. Their safety is paramount. The FCC will hold broadcasters accountable for complying with their public interest obligations," Carr told Fox News Digital.

As Radioink reports further, the investigation comes as Carr weighs revisiting a previous commission vote on Audacy’s post-bankruptcy restructuring due to concerns over ownership ties to billionaire and Democratic donor George Soros, which has been an area of concern for many Republican leaders. While Audacy has officially closed its bankruptcy case, when asked by Fox Business about the deal in November, Carr said, “There’s a petition for reconsideration pending at the FCC right now, and I want to take a very hard look at that.”