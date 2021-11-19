print-icon

"F**k This Murderer": Left Becomes Unhinged After Rittenhouse Acquitted

by Tyler Durden
Friday, Nov 19, 2021 - 03:52 PM

Moments after a Kenosha, Wisconsin jury acquitted 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges related to the August 2020 self-defense shooting of three men, two fatally, leftists took to Twitter to spew venom at the teenager.

"This heartbreaking verdict is a miscarriage of justice," tweeted Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who also thinks Antifa is a 'myth.'

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) called Rittenhouse a "white supremacist," saying the verdict was "white supremacy in action" despite the fact that everyone involved in the shooting was white. 

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted "We can't let this go. We need stronger laws to stop violent extremism from within our own nation," adding "now is the time" - leading many to accuse him of incitement.

Keith Olbermann was predictably unhinged, tweeting "Fuck this murderer."

The ACLU tweeted that "Despite Kyle Rittenhouse’s conscious decision to travel across state lines and injure one person and take the lives of two people protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake by police, he was not held responsible for his actions," adding "Unfortunately, this is not surprising."

The Southern Poverty Law Center wasn't far behind.

MSNBC's Joy-Ann Reid wanted followers to "spare a thought" for the families of the dead criminals who attacked Kyle, and said that the judge was the "13th juror."

More:

A reminder of just how stacked the deck was against Rittenhouse - starting with the current POTUS calling him a white supremacist:

And of course, the media has no bias - right?

