"F**k This Murderer": Left Becomes Unhinged After Rittenhouse Acquitted

Moments after a Kenosha, Wisconsin jury acquitted 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges related to the August 2020 self-defense shooting of three men, two fatally, leftists took to Twitter to spew venom at the teenager.

"This heartbreaking verdict is a miscarriage of justice," tweeted Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), who also thinks Antifa is a 'myth.'

This heartbreaking verdict is a miscarriage of justice and sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ. Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in First Amendment-protected protest. https://t.co/Uh95Uc1Ddo — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) November 19, 2021

Rep. Cori Bush (D-MO) called Rittenhouse a "white supremacist," saying the verdict was "white supremacy in action" despite the fact that everyone involved in the shooting was white.

BREAKING: Rep. Cori Bush calls Kyle Rittenhouse a "white supremacist murderer" pic.twitter.com/fQcF4Iu05O — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 19, 2021

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted "We can't let this go. We need stronger laws to stop violent extremism from within our own nation," adding "now is the time" - leading many to accuse him of incitement.

This verdict is disgusting and it sends a horrible message to this country.



Where is the justice in this?



We can't let this go. We need stronger laws to stop violent extremism from within our own nation.



Now is the time. https://t.co/r8TTicFn0U — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 19, 2021

Enjoy your lawsuit. At the rate you people are going this kid will be a billionaire. — Brian Dawe (@DJBrianDawe) November 19, 2021

Keith Olbermann was predictably unhinged, tweeting "Fuck this murderer."

The ACLU tweeted that "Despite Kyle Rittenhouse’s conscious decision to travel across state lines and injure one person and take the lives of two people protesting the shooting of Jacob Blake by police, he was not held responsible for his actions," adding "Unfortunately, this is not surprising."

A screed from a "civil liberties" group that not only laments the failure of prosecutors to win, and not only expresses outrage that a defendant was acquitted, but does not even bother to pay lip service to the virtues of due process: the value this group was created to defend: https://t.co/D7rkEf2u50 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 19, 2021

How does this make you feel, ACLU? pic.twitter.com/G05XaSCXPz — Paul Hundred, GED (@paul_hundred) November 19, 2021

The Southern Poverty Law Center wasn't far behind.

The acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse will add fuel to the fire of armed radicalization in America. — Southern Poverty Law Center (@splcenter) November 19, 2021

MSNBC's Joy-Ann Reid wanted followers to "spare a thought" for the families of the dead criminals who attacked Kyle, and said that the judge was the "13th juror."

While we’re out reacting and processing the Rittenhouse verdict, please spare a thought for the families of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, who are mourning, and for Gaige Grosskreutz and Jacob Blake. There is nothing here but tragedy, and these families are in pain. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 19, 2021

In the Rittenhouse case, the 13th juror was the judge. — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid 😷 (@JoyAnnReid) November 19, 2021

More:

In this country, you can even kill white people and get away with it if those white people are fighting for Black lives. This is the legacy of 1619. — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) November 19, 2021

More accounts inciting violence and criminality in response to the Kyle #Rittenhouse ruling. #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/qJVxvlxb0Y — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 19, 2021

A reminder of just how stacked the deck was against Rittenhouse - starting with the current POTUS calling him a white supremacist:

FLASHBACK: GoFundMe deleted Rittenhouse fundraiser https://t.co/CZMVooP7Xa — Jack Posobiec ✝️ (@JackPosobiec) November 19, 2021

And of course, the media has no bias - right?