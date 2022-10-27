print-icon
Federal Data Quietly Reveals 100 Terror Suspects Caught At Southern Border

by Tyler Durden
Thursday, Oct 27, 2022 - 01:25 AM

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Newly published federal data reveals that close to a hundred individuals listed on the FBI terror watchlist have been apprehended at the Southern border in the last year, a record high and a huge uptick in recent months.

The Customs and Border Protection agency data, released without fanfare on Friday night, reveals that so far this year 98 individuals apprehended attempting to get into the U.S. at the southern border were suspected terrorists or closely affiliated with terrorist organizations.

The figure has jumped from just 27 in early April.

In September alone, 20 terror suspects were arrested on the border, up from 12 in August.

The data was highlighted by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin in a report this week, as he noted that the figure is almost four times the previous five years combined:

Previous data from 2019 indicated that zero terror suspects had been encountered at the border.

As Melugin previously highlighted, CBP sources say there have been more than half a million ‘gotaways’ this year alone (that figure is now close to 600,000), and close to a million since the beginning of last year, begging the question how many of them were on the terror watchlist and are now roaming around the country freely?

The number of migrants encountered at the border now stands at almost 2.4 million for the year, with over 227,000 in September alone.

There were also a record number of deaths.

Responding to the latest data release, Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), the top Republican on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said in a statement Monday “Our adversaries know they can enter our country through our failed border.”

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), the top Republican on the Senate homeland security appropriations subcommittee, added that the Border Patrol is “overrun” and the “consequences of these lax enforcement actions should concern every single American.”

In addition, the new data shows that Feds seized close to 15 thousand pounds of fentanyl from smugglers attempting to get it across the border, seven times as much compared to five years ago.

Biden officials continue to claim the border is secure.

