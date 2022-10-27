Federal Data Quietly Reveals 100 Terror Suspects Caught At Southern Border

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Newly published federal data reveals that close to a hundred individuals listed on the FBI terror watchlist have been apprehended at the Southern border in the last year, a record high and a huge uptick in recent months.

The Customs and Border Protection agency data, released without fanfare on Friday night, reveals that so far this year 98 individuals apprehended attempting to get into the U.S. at the southern border were suspected terrorists or closely affiliated with terrorist organizations.

BREAKING ~ FRI PM DUMP ~ @CBP rls record-breaking migrant encounter numbers for Sept - 227,547 - bringing the FY22 total to: 2,378,944 - the highest ever in history.



Also unprecedented - 20 arrests of known/suspected terrorists on FBI list - for total of 98 in FY22 @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/BA7mCyLeCf — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) October 22, 2022

The figure has jumped from just 27 in early April.

In September alone, 20 terror suspects were arrested on the border, up from 12 in August.

The data was highlighted by Fox News reporter Bill Melugin in a report this week, as he noted that the figure is almost four times the previous five years combined:

BREAKING: There were 20 arrests of known or suspected terrorists on the FBI’s terror watchlist at the border in September, according to new CBP numbers.



FY’22 ended with 98 terror watchlist arrests.



That’s almost quadruple the previous 5 years combined.



FY17-FY21 = 26@FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 22, 2022

Previous data from 2019 indicated that zero terror suspects had been encountered at the border.

If you would like to view the numbers for yourself, here is a CBP link to the data. Scroll down to the “Terrorist Screening Dataset Encounters”, and look at Border Patrol arrests (in between ports of entry), OFO is ports of entry which is CBP, not BP. https://t.co/RqigZLtdrt — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 24, 2022

As Melugin previously highlighted, CBP sources say there have been more than half a million ‘gotaways’ this year alone (that figure is now close to 600,000), and close to a million since the beginning of last year, begging the question how many of them were on the terror watchlist and are now roaming around the country freely?

Fox News’ @BillFOXLA: 78 people on the terror watchlist have been arrested at the border in 2022, “triple the previous 5 years combined.”



How many of the 850,000 “gotaways” are on the terror watchlist? pic.twitter.com/s2RurD4UY8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 20, 2022

The number of migrants encountered at the border now stands at almost 2.4 million for the year, with over 227,000 in September alone.

BORDER RECAP



- 227,547 migrant encounters in September ‘22, highest Sept. ever recorded.

- 2.37 million encounters in FY’22, the highest fiscal year ever recorded.

- 856 migrant deaths at border in FY’22, highest ever recorded.

- 599,000 *known* gotaways in FY’22.@FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 22, 2022

There were also a record number of deaths.

HIGHEST NUMBER EVER RECORDED: FY 2022 had 856 migrant deaths.

In addition, CBP reports:

-Migrant Encounters Sept 2022: 227,547

-Migrant Encounters FY 2022: 2,378,944@BillFOXLA continues to cover live from Eagle Pass:@BillHemmer @DanaPerino pic.twitter.com/A42prYE1kt — America's Newsroom (@AmericaNewsroom) October 24, 2022

Responding to the latest data release, Sen. Rob Portman (R-OH), the top Republican on the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said in a statement Monday “Our adversaries know they can enter our country through our failed border.”

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), the top Republican on the Senate homeland security appropriations subcommittee, added that the Border Patrol is “overrun” and the “consequences of these lax enforcement actions should concern every single American.”

In addition, the new data shows that Feds seized close to 15 thousand pounds of fentanyl from smugglers attempting to get it across the border, seven times as much compared to five years ago.

One port of entry, one weekend. 5 major fentanyl smuggling busts by CBP. https://t.co/t78zlMmYqc — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 25, 2022

HAPPENING NOW: @TxDPS disrupted a human smuggling attempt on IH 35 in Cotulla. The driver attempted to smuggle 60+ illegal immigrants concealed inside a dump truck. Driver arrested & illegal immigrants turned over to #USBP - more details to come. #OperationLoneStar pic.twitter.com/7AbYwP2AFg — Chris Olivarez (@LtChrisOlivarez) October 25, 2022

The driver, seen smirking in a photo, was an 18-year-old U.S. citizen, per @TxDPS. They say he had 10 bundles of what turned out to be 240lbs of marijuana. The other drug smugglers successfully made it back to Mexico without apprehension. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/s6cQMFBjVu — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) October 24, 2022

Biden officials continue to claim the border is secure.

