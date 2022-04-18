Federal Judge Declares Biden Admin Mask-Mandate For Planes, Trains Unlawful

Is this the beginning of the end of biomedical tyranny in the US?

As Forbes reports, a federal judge in Florida threw out the federal government’s mask mandate for airports, airplanes and other public transportation Monday, ruling the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention exceeded its authority by imposing the mask requirement days after the agency extended it another two weeks.

U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, issued a ruling that declared the mask mandate unlawful and blocked it by vacating the order and sending it back to the CDC “for further proceedings.”

And before the blue-checks erupt in uproar at this 'dangerous' act by a clearly biased Trump judge, there is nothing stopping you from continuing to wear you three masks...this ruling just means the rest of us are not mandated to do just to protect your feelings.

Just this morning, Delta CEO Ed Bastian told WaPo that:

"I think lifting the mask mandate will be one step towards reestablishing and normal behavioral patterns on board the aircraft as well as in the airports."

Full ruling below: