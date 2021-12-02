Cuomo Faces Federal Investigation Over Sexual Harassment Claims

The New York Dems haven't quite finished with former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, even as his former arch nemesis, AG Letitia James, has already declared her plans to run against Cuomo's successor, Gov. Kathy Hogul.

And now we're learning that the Feds have launched an investigation of their own into the governor's misconduct as the Democrats who are presently in control of the federal government seek to distance themselves from Cuomo. Even news organizations are starting to feel the blowback from their cozy relationship with his office, now that Cuomo's little brother Chris Cuomo has been fired from CNN after reports that he actively aided his brother by helping to dig up dirt on his accusers.

The New York Post reported Thursday that the Feds are investigating the sexual harassment claims that formed the core of AG James' explosive account of the allegations made by nearly a dozen women. The NYPost uncovered proof of the probe by accident in a Freedom of Information Act request.

However, neither the DOJ nor James' Office answered the Post's requests for comment.

But a spokesman for Cuomo said the probe apparently involved potential violations of civil statutes and was launched after state Attorney General Letitia James, who’s already unning for governor, issued her bombshell report that finally forced Cuomo to resign from his office.

The former governor has already been charged with a misdemeanor, forcible touching, stemming from the allegations of nearly a dozen women, including a state trooper.

The woman involved in the case, Brittany Commisso, 33, has said of Cuomo, "What he did to me was a crime. He broke the law."

Cuomo's former spokesman said the DoJ's Civil Division launched its probe back in August, but that Cuomo's camp has "heard nothing since."

"Our understanding is that the Civil Division opened an inquiry in August based upon the AG’s politically motivated sham report and we have heard nothing since," spokesman Rich Azzopardi said.

James’ report accused Cuomo of sexually harassing 11 women, including nine current or former state employees, during his nearly three terms in office. The AG also alleged that Cuomo and his closest aides "violated multiple state and federal laws, as well as the Executive Chamber’s own written policies."

These include lying about the number of nursing home deaths during the early stages of the COVID outbreak, and also using public resources, including the state personnel who staff his office, to work on his book about leadership, penned during the spring and summer of 2020.