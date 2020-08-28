Felony Warrant Against Jacob Blake Has Been Vacated, Handcuffs Removed At Hospital Bed

Local ABC affiliate WISN-TV in Milwaukee is reporting Friday afternoon that Jacob Blake's attorney has told the station that the felony warrant against Blake has just been vacated.

Further, deputies have been reported as removing the handcuffs that kept Blake shackled to his hospital bed at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa.

Hours prior on Friday Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul refused to confirm whether Kenosha police knew beforehand that Blake had a knife in his vehicle before they opened fire when he reached into the driver's side.

"We're not commenting on that detail at this point in the investigation. Mr. Blake stated to investigators that he had a knife in his possession and there was one that was found on the driver's side floorboard," Kaul told ABC News on "Good Morning America."

Blake's family says he's been paralyzed from the waist down after the police shot him in the back seven times after a severe altercation with police, which has sparked violent riots over the past multiple days.

It's as yet still unclear what precise criminal charges are still pending against the 29-year old, however.

Reuters Legal reports that an "Arrest warrant was vacated after Blake's lawyer and Kenosha authorities agreed to court date on criminal charges," according to Blake's lawyer. Also, CNN details further:

Kenosha County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. David Wright on Friday explained that Blake was handcuffed to the bed because he "has felony warrants for his arrest from crimes he committed prior to the shooting incident."

The police statement confirmed that the warrants have been vacated. This after coming under pressure on Friday over the fact that a heavily medicated Blake has been shackled to his hospital bed.

The Kenosha County Sheriff spokesman explained of the controversial restraints: "Jacob Blake has felony warrants for his arrest from crimes he committed prior to the shooting incident. Anyone with this classification level that we are guarding in the hospital would be treated in this manner."

Family statements on Thursday about the handcuffs had set off a media firestorm, resulting in mounting pressure on both the Wisconsin Attorney General's office and the local sheriff.