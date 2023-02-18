FEMA Reverses Decision, Will Deploy 'Assistance Teams' To East Palestine Following Chemical Disaster

One day after the Biden administration rejected Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine's request for federal assistance in the aftermath of a derailment of a train hauling toxic chemicals, the governor tweeted late Friday evening that the Feds have reversed course in their decision and will deploy resources to East Palestine as soon as Saturday.

"Following further discussions with FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] tonight, they will be deploying federal resources to East Palestine," Gov. DeWine tweeted.

The governor and FEMA released this joint statement:

"FEMA and the State of Ohio have been in constant contact regarding emergency operations in East Palestine. U.S. EPA and Ohio EPA have been working together since day one. Tomorrow, FEMA will supplement federal efforts by deploying a Senior Response Official along with a Regional Incident Management Assistance Team (IMAT) to support ongoing operations, including incident coordination and ongoing assessments of potential long term recovery needs."

The U-turn comes as FEMA Ohio told the state government on Thursday that Palestine wasn't eligible for disaster assistance to help with the clean-up effort in the toxic spill and controlled burn-off that has resulted in an environmental disaster.

The train crash in Palestine, Ohio is an ECOLOGICAL atom bomb. Why are details being hidden? Why are they LYING to people?



We got to talk to @nicksorter who is currently in Ohio covering the story. Follow him for updates.



Both Ohio's senators, J.D. Vance (R) and Sherrod Brown (D), separately asked DeWine to declare a disaster in the small blue-collar town. Vance emphasized Norfolk Southern must be held accountable for any damage.

Vance visited the small town days ago. He went to a small creek bed and filmed what appeared to be toxic chemicals from the railcars. Meanwhile, other officials have ensured the public that the 'air is clean and water is fine.'

Visited a local creek in East Palestine today. These waterways are still very polluted. It’s time for Norfolk Southern to finish the cleanup. Check this video out: pic.twitter.com/4lsHBmrMJj — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) February 16, 2023

What's troubling is the incoherent response by the federal, state, and local governments after the derailment. What's even more alarming is the decision by the officials to burn off railcars of vinyl chloride that some say 'chem-nuked' the town and surrounding communities.

I am only reporting from here.. I don’t live here. These people do. This is their reality in East Palestine Ohio after the train derailment and the calculated decision to burn the toxic chemicals in the train cars. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/xPN0dtEoK4 — Tricia Macke (@FOX19Tricia) February 18, 2023

...🇺🇸...US Environmental Protection Agency conducts tests in East Palestine, Ohio, to detect release of hazardous chemicals as locals report headaches, odours and dead fish in creeks #OhioChemicalDisaster #OhioChernobyl #Ohio #OhioTrainDisaster #OhioTrain pic.twitter.com/Kw5Q14K8qe — Vũ thế Hưng (@vuthehung_1995) February 18, 2023

As for the slow response by federal officials and media downplaying the chemical disaster, Legal Insurrection asks:

"Is the Ohio Toxic Train Derailment the Biden Administration's Hurricane Katrina?"

