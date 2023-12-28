Fetterman To Carville: 'Shut The F*** Up' Over Biden's Sagging 2024 Prospects

Pennsylvania Senator John Fetterman spontaneously ripped into fellow Democrat James Carville, telling the seasoned pundit and former Bill Clinton '92 lead strategist to "shut the fuck up" about President Biden's increasingly dim prospects for re-election.

The most slovenly goon to ever grace the Senate leveled his profane attack in a Politico interview published on Wednesday. Politico reminded him that, a few months back, he'd predicted Biden would win Pennsylvania's 19 electoral college votes -- but that Biden's standing in the Keystone State had slipped, with Trump leading in multiple polls.

Fetterman's Senate duty uniform: sneakers, droopy gym shorts and a hoodie (Reuters via New York Post)

After first saying there's plenty of time between now and the election and that's he's not worried, Fetterman opened fire on the 79-year-old quasi-reptilian election sage from Louisiana:

"While there are Democrats that are being very critical about the president. ... I’ll use this [as] another opportunity to tell James Carville to shut the fuck up. Like I said, my man hasn’t been relevant since grunge was a thing. And I don’t know why he believes it’s helpful to say these kinds of things about an incredibly difficult circumstance with an incredibly strong and decent and excellent president. I’ll never understand that."

When Politico gave Carville a chance to respond to Fetterman's fusillade, he fired back with dry wit:

Asked if he’d like to respond, Carville said other Democratic senators “apparently haven’t gotten the memo yet” that he’s not relevant. “His colleague Sen. Casey asked me to host a fundraiser with him last week,” he said. “Sen. Brown asked me to go to Cleveland to campaign with him.” Of Fetterman, he added: “I’m glad he’s feeling better.”

Last winter, Fetterman was hospitalized for six weeks over his severe depression. He'd previously suffered a stroke during his 2022 Senate campaign, in which he officially defeated Donald Trump-endorsed TV doctor Mehmet Oz.

In September, Carville dropped his own F-bomb to warn fellow Democrats against keeping Biden on the top of the 2024 ticket.

“Let’s assume the election was November the third of this year and the candidates are Joe Biden, the Democrat, Donald Trump, Republican Joe Manchin and Larry Hogan, No Labels, and Cornel West. Trump would be a betting favorite. If I told you I would give you even money, you would not take that bet. All right. And so somebody better wake the fuck up!"

James Carville "Let's assume the election was November 3rd. Trump would be a betting favorite. Somebody better wake the fuck up"



Bill Maher calls Joe "Ruth Bader Biden" pic.twitter.com/H6UznJJRLu — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) September 25, 2023

Carville's outline of the 2024 field had a glaring omission: independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr, who's grabbing a hefty 22% share in three-way polling against Biden and Trump, and beating both of them outright among independents, according to Quinnipiac.

A December Bloomberg/Morning Consult Pro survey found Trump is beating Biden in seven surveyed battleground states: North Carolina (+11), Georgia (+7), Wisconsin (+6), Nevada (+5), Michigan (+4), Arizona (+3) and Fetterman's Pennsylvania (+1). The survey used a ballot that included Kennedy, Cornel West and Jill Stein.

In his Politico interview, Fetterman also took a swipe at California Gov. Gavin Newsom, whom he'd previously described as "running for president right now" but without the "guts to announce it." Fetterman said it's odd for Newsom to debate DeSantis, and to "make a very splash visit to China when the leaders are actually coming to your very own state" or to "[make] donations to obscure South Carolinian politicians."