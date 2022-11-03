White Suburban Women Running Back Into GOP's Arms, Leftist Elites Enraged

Heading down the stretch of the 2022 midterm elections, white suburban women - who comprise 20% of the nation's electorate - are swinging back to Republicans in a big way.

A new Wall Street Journal poll finds that white women in the suburbs now favor Republican congressional candidates by a whopping 15% margin -- a jaw-dropping 27-percentage-point move just since August.

The shift has largely been fueled by the group's deepening concerns over inflation and the economy. About 54% say the country is already in a recession while 74% say the economy is heading in the wrong direction. Those numbers are up August readings of 43% and 59%, respectively.

Democrat hopes that the Supreme Court's June overturning of Roe v Wade would spark women to rally around Democratic candidates haven't been realized. The journal found that rising prices are the top concern, with 34% of suburban white women giving it top weight. Abortion comes in third, with just 16% calling it their top issue.

“It’s absolutely true that these women have shifted their gaze more on the economy than abortion,” Democratic pollster Molly Murphy tells the Journal. However, a different Democratic and liberal-media drumbeat has achieved meaningful traction: 28% say their top issue is "threats to democracy," making it the second-ranked concern.

By the nature of common household roles, women are arguably in the best position to closely observe surging prices: According to Pew Research, women are the primary grocery shopper in 80% of families with kids -- and 75% of childless couples.

When asked which party is best able to deal with inflation, white suburban women choose Republicans over Democrats by a huge margin: 55% to 24%. Two-thirds say rising prices are causing either major or minor financial strain.

On handling the overall economy, Republicans are on top again, 50% to 35%. However, that result flips an August reading that had the Democrats far ahead among these women.

Confirming a key 2022 dynamic, the poll found President Biden is an anchor pulling Democratic candidates down with him. In August, 51% of white suburban women approved of his performance. Fast-forward to this late-October poll, and Biden's approval rating has plummeted to just 38%, with 74% saying the country is heading in the wrong direction.

Women played a huge role in Biden's 2020 victory. Though it's not a direct comparison to the white suburban women profiled above, one exit poll found white women with a college degree favored Biden over Trump by nearly 40 percentage points.

The View's Sonny Hostin had her own take as usual...

The View’s Sunny Hostin: “White Republican suburban women are now going to vote Republican — It's almost like roaches voting for Raid."



pic.twitter.com/7p3VwHsIt9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 3, 2022

There's one more dose of bad news for Democrats: This group is highly likely to vote, according to the Journal: "85% of these voters said they were very motivated to vote, making them among the most-motivated groups of those surveyed."